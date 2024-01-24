ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

DIY Recipe: How to prepare ripe plantain porridge

Anna Ajayi

Is there anything more homely and comforting than a pot of ripe plantain porridge?

Plantain porridge is a simple dish loved by many [TheGuardian]
Plantain porridge is a simple dish loved by many [TheGuardian]

Recommended articles

It’s perfect for a cosy night in or a hearty family dinner. This dish combines the sweet, rich flavours of ripe plantain with the savoury goodness of a well-seasoned broth.

Whether you're a seasoned cook or a newbie in the kitchen, this recipe is straightforward, delightful, and sure to impress. So, let's roll up our sleeves and get cooking. After all, nothing says 'home' like the aroma of ripe plantain porridge simmering on the stove!

ADVERTISEMENT

You'll need ripe plantains, fish or your preferred protein, onions, fresh peppers, palm oil, vegetables like spinach or pumpkin (ugwu) leaves, seasoning cubes, salt, and water.

  1. Begin by peeling and slicing the plantains into chunks. Chop the onions and peppers, and prepare your fish or protein as required.
  2. In a pot, heat a little palm oil and sauté the onions until translucent.
  3. Add the plantains, pepper, seasoning, and enough water to cover the ingredients. Allow this to cook until the plantains are soft.
  4. Once the plantains are soft, add your fish or protein and let it simmer. This allows the flavours to meld together beautifully.

Finally, add your chopped vegetables to the pot. Let it simmer for a few more minutes, and voila! Your ripe plantain porridge is ready to be served.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ripe plantain porridge is the perfect recipe for a family get-together so, give it a try and watch as this simple yet delicious dish becomes a staple in your culinary repertoire.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 DIY period products you can craft at home

5 DIY period products you can craft at home

DIY Recipe: How to prepare ripe plantain porridge

DIY Recipe: How to prepare ripe plantain porridge

Is period sex actually safe? Here's all you need to know

Is period sex actually safe? Here's all you need to know

The 5 most luxurious and expensive places to live in Lagos

The 5 most luxurious and expensive places to live in Lagos

Debt Alert: How to spot a terrible debtor before you lend

Debt Alert: How to spot a terrible debtor before you lend

Here's how to celebrate your girls on Galentine's Day!

Here's how to celebrate your girls on Galentine's Day!

5 red flags your friend won’t return your money

5 red flags your friend won’t return your money

Smirnoff reinforces its commitment to delivering unrivalled experiences

Smirnoff reinforces its commitment to delivering unrivalled experiences

DIY Recipe: How to make the best charcoal grilled chicken

DIY Recipe: How to make the best charcoal grilled chicken

Cool and Considerate: The Gen Z professional's guide to winning coworker gifts

Cool and Considerate: The Gen Z professional's guide to winning coworker gifts

10 household items you can use for an effective home workout

10 household items you can use for an effective home workout

3 mistakes you need to avoid when you are trying to get out of debt

3 mistakes you need to avoid when you are trying to get out of debt

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Records set by Ghanaians

7 remarkable Guinness World Records set by Ghanaians

Sore throat

5 unusual symptoms of gonorrhea you should know about

Koose powder

DIY Recipes: How to make koose (akara) powder at home

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children