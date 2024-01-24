DIY Recipe: How to prepare ripe plantain porridge

It’s perfect for a cosy night in or a hearty family dinner. This dish combines the sweet, rich flavours of ripe plantain with the savoury goodness of a well-seasoned broth.

Whether you're a seasoned cook or a newbie in the kitchen, this recipe is straightforward, delightful, and sure to impress. So, let's roll up our sleeves and get cooking. After all, nothing says 'home' like the aroma of ripe plantain porridge simmering on the stove!

Ingredients

You'll need ripe plantains, fish or your preferred protein, onions, fresh peppers, palm oil, vegetables like spinach or pumpkin (ugwu) leaves, seasoning cubes, salt, and water.

Preparation

Begin by peeling and slicing the plantains into chunks. Chop the onions and peppers, and prepare your fish or protein as required. In a pot, heat a little palm oil and sauté the onions until translucent. Add the plantains, pepper, seasoning, and enough water to cover the ingredients. Allow this to cook until the plantains are soft. Once the plantains are soft, add your fish or protein and let it simmer. This allows the flavours to meld together beautifully.

Finishing touches

Finally, add your chopped vegetables to the pot. Let it simmer for a few more minutes, and voila! Your ripe plantain porridge is ready to be served.

Ripe plantain porridge is the perfect recipe for a family get-together so, give it a try and watch as this simple yet delicious dish becomes a staple in your culinary repertoire.