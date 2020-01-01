Protective hairstyles like crochet braids are one of the best hairstyles you can rock this season.

However, styling it can be challenging for some ladies who have no clue on how to style this hair. The coming of crochet braids has made life easier as it is easy to install and also style. If you're planning to rock a crochet braid for the new year, we have put together lovely ways you can style the hair.

Check out this video tutorial by Crochet Hair Guru and Youtuber, KiitanA as she shows us 15 beautiful and easy ways you can style crochet braids.