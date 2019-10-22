Wigs have become as a lasting staple in every woman's wardrobe and it constantly takes money out of women's pocket.

Most women have embraced wigs as its the trend and also another way to cover up for our hair flaws. A wig allows women to change their hairstyle without actually changing their hair or spending hours in the salon. Many hairdressers are making millions off making wigs for people.

Make your own wig is an additional wig [Credit: YouTube/ Freedom styles] YouTube/ Freedom styles

You might be wondering why make my own wig when you can pay someone. Guess what? Making your own wigs will save you quite a lot of money if you're willing to learn. It could also open another channel of income for you. Who doesn't want extra money?

ALSO READ: How to install your frontal wig according to hair guru Tiarra

Watch this video to learn how to make your wig in the comfort of your home.