Wearing a bow tie is an instant style win but what makes it more interesting is the ability to make it yourself using any fabric you want.

Making your won bow tie will save you lots of cash [HGTV Handmade] HGTV Handmade

Making your won bow tie will save you lots of money and also open another channel of income. No one says no to extra cash, at least not you right? Bow ties are tricky to make but you can get an hang of it with this tutorial video.

ALSO READ: Easy Ways To Knot A Bow Tie

Below is a video that will guide you on how to make a bow tie.