The pressure of having a flawless skin tone often get to women which eventually leads to them to try new products that may eventually cause damage to the skin.

The thought of using charcoal on the skin can be a little repulsive but it would sure give you that result you desire. Charcoal is commonly and widely known as the waste products of burnt wood. However, this waste products has surprising beauty effect on the skin and other parts of the body.

Charcoal face mask will make your skin flawless [Credit: Freerange Stock] Freerange Stock

Have you been struggling with your spots and irritations on your face? Then, you need to use charcoal face mask. You don't need to buy this face mask because you can make it in the comfort of your home. Getting a clearer skin is possible with charcoal face mask.

ALSO READ: Have you tried activated charcoal in a clay mask? This 'one' isn't bad

Below is a video that will show how to make your own charcoal face mask.