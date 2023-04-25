Discover exciting programmes with ease on GOtv

Here are some tips to help you discover new and exciting programmes so you can make the most of your viewing experience:

Use the TV Guide

The GOtv TV guide lists all the programmes airing on each channel. You can access the TV guide through your GOtv decoder or by visiting the GOtv website at https://www.gotvafrica.com/. The TV guide allows you to see what's currently on and what's coming up, making it easy to plan. You can also scan through the shows available to find programmes that catch your eye and even set reminders for your favourite shows.

Utilize the GOtv Mobile App

The GOtv mobile app is a valuable resource for finding exciting programmes. The app provides information on the latest programmes, series, and movies, including schedules and trailers. You can browse through the various channels and their programmes, set programme reminders, and view the synopsis of programmes available. The GOtv mobile app is available for download on your mobile device from the Google Play Store or IOS App Store.

Pulse Nigeria

Explore Different Genres

GOtv offers programmes in various genres, including sports, news, movies, drama, music, and documentaries. Channels of the same genre are now grouped together for easy navigation thanks to GOtv's channel renumbering. Exploring the different block channels can help you find programmes that match your interests. For instance, sports enthusiasts can surf channels 60 to 68 to find exciting sporting content, while lovers of Africa Magic local movies and drama series can browse channels 1 to 8. International movie channels are now on channels 50 to 57, and kids' content can be found on channels 80 to 89, while local news channels are on channels 24 to 27.

Follow GOtv on social media.

Stay updated on programmes to watch by following GOtv on Instagram and Twitter. GOtv often shares trailers, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes content of upcoming shows, which could help you discover new and exciting programmes, as well as highlights from shows already airing.

To access the new channel numbers, simply rescan your GOtv decoder or SMS 'RESET' and your IUC number to *288#. For more information, visit https://www.gotvafrica.com/ or follow @Gotvng on Instagram and Twitter.

Download the MyGOtvApp to subscribe, upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal for uninterrupted viewing. New customers can purchase a GOtv decoder for N9500 and receive a 1-month free Max subscription. You can also dial *288# to recharge and enjoy your favourite programmes on GOtv hassle-free.

