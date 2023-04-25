The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Discover exciting programmes with ease on GOtv

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByGOtv: Here are some tips to help you discover new and exciting programmes so you can make the most of your viewing experience:

Discover exciting programmes with ease on GOtv
Discover exciting programmes with ease on GOtv

Recommended articles

Here are some tips to help you discover new and exciting programmes so you can make the most of your viewing experience:

Use the TV Guide

The GOtv TV guide lists all the programmes airing on each channel. You can access the TV guide through your GOtv decoder or by visiting the GOtv website at https://www.gotvafrica.com/. The TV guide allows you to see what's currently on and what's coming up, making it easy to plan. You can also scan through the shows available to find programmes that catch your eye and even set reminders for your favourite shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Utilize the GOtv Mobile App

The GOtv mobile app is a valuable resource for finding exciting programmes. The app provides information on the latest programmes, series, and movies, including schedules and trailers. You can browse through the various channels and their programmes, set programme reminders, and view the synopsis of programmes available. The GOtv mobile app is available for download on your mobile device from the Google Play Store or IOS App Store.

Discover exciting programmes with ease on GOtv
Discover exciting programmes with ease on GOtv Pulse Nigeria

Explore Different Genres

GOtv offers programmes in various genres, including sports, news, movies, drama, music, and documentaries. Channels of the same genre are now grouped together for easy navigation thanks to GOtv's channel renumbering. Exploring the different block channels can help you find programmes that match your interests. For instance, sports enthusiasts can surf channels 60 to 68 to find exciting sporting content, while lovers of Africa Magic local movies and drama series can browse channels 1 to 8. International movie channels are now on channels 50 to 57, and kids' content can be found on channels 80 to 89, while local news channels are on channels 24 to 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow GOtv on social media.

Stay updated on programmes to watch by following GOtv on Instagram and Twitter. GOtv often shares trailers, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes content of upcoming shows, which could help you discover new and exciting programmes, as well as highlights from shows already airing.

Discover exciting programmes with ease on GOtv
Discover exciting programmes with ease on GOtv Pulse Nigeria

To access the new channel numbers, simply rescan your GOtv decoder or SMS 'RESET' and your IUC number to *288#. For more information, visit https://www.gotvafrica.com/ or follow @Gotvng on Instagram and Twitter.

Download the MyGOtvApp to subscribe, upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal for uninterrupted viewing. New customers can purchase a GOtv decoder for N9500 and receive a 1-month free Max subscription. You can also dial *288# to recharge and enjoy your favourite programmes on GOtv hassle-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByGOtv

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stay eye-screamed this April with the Cold Stone Crazy Price Slash!!!

Stay eye-screamed this April with the Cold Stone Crazy Price Slash!!!

Discover exciting programmes with ease on GOtv

Discover exciting programmes with ease on GOtv

5 ways to use Bitter leaf for healthy and glowing skin

5 ways to use Bitter leaf for healthy and glowing skin

6 things that happen when you have s*x while high or drunk

6 things that happen when you have s*x while high or drunk

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

5 best countries in the world for women to live

5 best countries in the world for women to live

15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

Sahara Impact Fund calls for entries into its 2023 program

Sahara Impact Fund calls for entries into its 2023 program

3 green smoothies that promote glowing skin

3 green smoothies that promote glowing skin

5 outfits for work inspired by Andrea Iyamah

5 outfits for work inspired by Andrea Iyamah

5 famous women who should be on Nigerian naira notes

5 famous women who should be on Nigerian naira notes

Nigerian men explain why they fancy women's braided wigs

Nigerian men explain why they fancy women's braided wigs

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cambodia has a lot of public days [Aseanbriefing]

5 countries with the most public holidays

Facts about C-section [istock]

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn't know

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body [Practo]

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

Black couple.

5 things that happen during sex you shouldn't be sorry for