Different people’s reactions at the rise in the exchange rate of Naira to Dollar

How did people react?

Those who earn dollars

The dollar earners were jumping up and down. With just a little money they can enjoy luxury in Nigeria. But of course, they didn’t say anything. They joined everyone to complain.

Those who are prepared to hike prices

The dollar increased today, Uncle Nedu has increased the price of all the goods in his store he had for years.

Those who are telling everyone to Japa

No matter what the problem is, there are some people whose solution to everything is to leave the country - because overseas has become Badagry. Please rest.

Those whose earnings are affected by this

Imagine those who buy things priced in dollars for their business. They are probably just looking up and down wondering why this government has ruined their business.

IJGBs (I just got back ) ready to oppress us this December

IJGBs will just be smiling when they’re converting their dollars to Naira. The clubs and parties will know they came from America because of how much they will spend.

Those who are sad because everything they love is expensive

This is the category where most people fall in because how is the dollar affecting our life like this? You can barely buy bread, eggs and many other things. You look at the amount you’re earning and asking yourself, ‘Is this for Eba’?

Those who have dollars

Some people have been stacking dollars for years, but that can hardly make them smile because the appreciation of the value of all things will put a dent in their purses.