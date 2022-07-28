RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Different people’s reactions at the rise in the exchange rate of Naira to Dollar

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

This is how we imagined people reacting to the rise in exchange rate.

This was how we imagined people reacting
This was how we imagined people reacting

It was reported that one Naira is now 710 dollars. From online conversations to the streets, a lot of people were talking about it.

Recommended articles

How did people react?

Those earning in dollars
Those earning in dollars Pulse Nigeria

The dollar earners were jumping up and down. With just a little money they can enjoy luxury in Nigeria. But of course, they didn’t say anything. They joined everyone to complain.

Some businessman have planned to hike the cost of their goods
Some businessman have planned to hike the cost of their goods Pulse Nigeria

The dollar increased today, Uncle Nedu has increased the price of all the goods in his store he had for years.

Some people's solution to everything is to leave the country
Some people's solution to everything is to leave the country Pulse Nigeria

No matter what the problem is, there are some people whose solution to everything is to leave the country - because overseas has become Badagry. Please rest.

Importers are not going to be happy
Importers are not going to be happy Pulse Nigeria

Imagine those who buy things priced in dollars for their business. They are probably just looking up and down wondering why this government has ruined their business.

They are ready to spray one dollar bills everywhere
They are ready to spray one dollar bills everywhere Pulse Nigeria

IJGBs will just be smiling when they’re converting their dollars to Naira. The clubs and parties will know they came from America because of how much they will spend.

Some people have been thinking of their lives
Some people have been thinking of their lives Pulse Nigeria

This is the category where most people fall in because how is the dollar affecting our life like this? You can barely buy bread, eggs and many other things. You look at the amount you’re earning and asking yourself, ‘Is this for Eba’?

Some people have been stacking dollars for years, but that can hardly make them smile because the appreciation of the value of all things will put a dent in their purses.

At the end of the day, our hope is to get our PVCS and vote for a better administration.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Different people’s reactions at the rise in the exchange rate of Naira to Dollar

Different people’s reactions at the rise in the exchange rate of Naira to Dollar

Chaotic life of HR: The stranger at the door (Ep.48)

Chaotic life of HR: The stranger at the door (Ep.48)

Chaotic life of an HR: The surprise package (Ep.47)

Chaotic life of an HR: The surprise package (Ep.47)

Blazer up! 5 ways to dress up a blazer

Blazer up! 5 ways to dress up a blazer

Chaotic life of an HR: It gets interesting (Ep.46)

Chaotic life of an HR: It gets interesting (Ep.46)

Chaotic life of an HR: About that night (Ep.45)

Chaotic life of an HR: About that night (Ep.45)

5 young people tell us why they are single

5 young people tell us why they are single

Mainland BlockParty is back for another hot edition in July

Mainland BlockParty is back for another hot edition in July

How to get married legally in Nigeria

How to get married legally in Nigeria

Trending

S*x Education: Squirting or creaming? 5 things to know about vaginal discharges

Take better care of your vagina {buzzfeed}

5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips

5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips [Medium]

5 ways to white eyes naturally

___9100493___2018___11___13___15___download

How to make love: A beginner’s guide to a wonderful sexual experience

How to make love: A beginner’s guide to a wonderful sexual experience