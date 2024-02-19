Did you know picking your nose and eating it is good for you? Here’s why

But, before you say "yuck" and move on, let's discuss why:

A sticky subject

Nose-picking is a habit many of us would rather not admit to, but it's nearly universal. The act itself, followed by the consumption of what you find, might seem like nothing more than a bad habit or an unsanitary practice. However, recent studies suggest there could be hidden health benefits linked to this common, yet often stigmatised, behaviour.

The immune system boost

The core argument for the potential benefits of eating what comes out of your nose centres on the immune system. Mucus, the primary substance found in your nose, acts as a trap for bacteria and viruses. When ingested, the theory goes, these pathogens can help train your immune system to recognise and fight off invaders more effectively. Think of it as a very personal, internal vaccine, introducing small amounts of pathogens to your body in a controlled manner to improve your disease defence mechanisms.

Mucus role

Mucus isn't just about trapping harmful particles; it also contains a slew of protective proteins and enzymes. These substances can help neutralise bacteria and viruses before they cause harm. By eating mucus, you might be giving your body a chance to learn from these captured pathogens, boosting your overall immune response.

Scientific stance

Before you start thinking of nose-picking as the next big wellness trend, it's important to note that the scientific community is still divided on this matter. While some research supports the idea that this habit could expose the immune system to a wider variety of pathogens, thus strengthening it, other experts caution against underestimating the potential for transferring harmful bacteria to the mouth and the rest of the body.

Hygiene and health

Despite the possible benefits, it's important to balance this discussion with a nod to hygiene and health. Picking your nose can damage the delicate skin inside your nostrils, leading to nosebleeds or infections. If you're going to explore the potential benefits of this habit, doing so with clean hands and in moderation is key.