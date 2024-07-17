RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

List of postal codes in Delta State

Anna Ajayi

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Delta state [deltastate.gov.ng]
Postal codes in Delta state [deltastate.gov.ng]

Delta State, located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is a region known for its cultural diversity and economic activities.

Recommended articles

This guide provides a comprehensive list of postal codes across the local government areas (LGAs) in Delta State, making it easier for residents, businesses, and visitors to locate specific areas.

Postal codes are more than just numbers; they play a major role in various aspects of daily life and business operations:

  1. Efficient mail delivery: Accurate postal codes ensure that mail and packages are delivered promptly and to the correct locations.
  2. Administrative purposes: Government agencies and businesses use postal codes for demographic analysis, planning, and distribution of resources.
  3. E-commerce: Online retailers rely on postal codes for calculating shipping costs and delivering products efficiently.
  4. Emergency services: Emergency responders use postal codes to locate areas quickly during crises.

Postal codes in Delta State range from 320001 to 334196. These codes are vital for sorting mail, identifying locations, and facilitating efficient postal service operations. Below is a detailed list of postal codes by local government areas in Delta State:

  • Asaba: 320001
  • Akwukwu-Igbo: 320002
  • Ibusa: 320004
  • Okaman: 320005
  • Ebu: 320006
  • Issele-Mkpitime: 320007
  • Issele-Uku: 320007
  • Onicha-Ugbo: 320009
  • Ogwashi-Ukwu: 320011
  • Isheagu: 320012
  • Obior: 320014
  • Agbor: 321001
  • Umunede: 321002
  • Owa-Oyibu: 321003
  • Idumuesah: 321005
  • Abraka: 331001
  • Eku: 331002
  • Kokori: 331003
  • Koko: 331004
  • Warri: 332008
  • Burutu: 332009
  • Forcados: 332010
  • Ughelli: 333001
  • Ekakpamre: 333002
  • Ewu-Urhobo: 333003
  • Aviaara: 334001
  • Otibio: 334002
  • Oleh: 334003
  • Uzere: 334196
  • Kwale: 332001
  • Amai: 332002
  • Ashaka: 332003
  • Ndemili: 332004
  • Umutu: 332005
  • Obiaruku: 332006
  • Sapele: 321006
  • DSO: 330002
  • Effurun: 330003

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Source: Delta State Postal Code

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 powerful goddesses who answer prayers in Nigerian traditional religion

5 powerful goddesses who answer prayers in Nigerian traditional religion

List of postal codes in Delta State

List of postal codes in Delta State

Top 10 craziest laws around the world

Top 10 craziest laws around the world

Here's why your period smells and how to manage it

Here's why your period smells and how to manage it

Nigerian man plays video game for 75 hours and smashes the Guinness World Record

Nigerian man plays video game for 75 hours and smashes the Guinness World Record

List of postal codes in Kano State

List of postal codes in Kano State

5 first menstruation traditions around the world

5 first menstruation traditions around the world

5 traditions to start with your family

5 traditions to start with your family

5 home workout equipment you need to kickstart your fitness journey

5 home workout equipment you need to kickstart your fitness journey

5 surprising health benefits of twerking

5 surprising health benefits of twerking

Blood type that ticks don't like - these people are lucky

Blood type that ticks don't like - these people are lucky

These daily habits can give you bone disease - stop them!

These daily habits can give you bone disease - stop them!

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Why do women break up with men they are still in love with? [MyJoyOnline]

Why women break up with men they are still in love with

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out [Depositphotos]

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out

What to eat and avoid when treating malaria [Freepik]

What to eat and avoid when treating malaria

Irritable Bowel Syndrome [Adobestock]

Is irritable bowel syndrome behind women's constant stomach pain?