List of postal codes in Delta State

This guide provides a comprehensive list of postal codes across the local government areas (LGAs) in Delta State, making it easier for residents, businesses, and visitors to locate specific areas.

Importance of postal codes

Postal codes are more than just numbers; they play a major role in various aspects of daily life and business operations:

Efficient mail delivery: Accurate postal codes ensure that mail and packages are delivered promptly and to the correct locations. Administrative purposes: Government agencies and businesses use postal codes for demographic analysis, planning, and distribution of resources. E-commerce: Online retailers rely on postal codes for calculating shipping costs and delivering products efficiently. Emergency services: Emergency responders use postal codes to locate areas quickly during crises.

Overview of Delta State postal codes

Postal codes in Delta State range from 320001 to 334196. These codes are vital for sorting mail, identifying locations, and facilitating efficient postal service operations. Below is a detailed list of postal codes by local government areas in Delta State:

Oshimili North and South

Asaba: 320001

Akwukwu-Igbo: 320002

Ibusa: 320004

Okaman: 320005

Ebu: 320006

Aniocha North and South

Issele-Mkpitime: 320007

Issele-Uku: 320007

Onicha-Ugbo: 320009

Ogwashi-Ukwu: 320011

Isheagu: 320012

Obior: 320014

Ika North East and Ika South

Agbor: 321001

Umunede: 321002

Owa-Oyibu: 321003

Idumuesah: 321005

Ethiope East and West

Abraka: 331001

Eku: 331002

Kokori: 331003

Warri North, South, and South West

Koko: 331004

Warri: 332008

Burutu: 332009

Forcados: 332010

Ughelli North and South

Ughelli: 333001

Ekakpamre: 333002

Ewu-Urhobo: 333003

Isoko North and South

Aviaara: 334001

Otibio: 334002

Oleh: 334003

Uzere: 334196

Ndokwa East and West

Kwale: 332001

Amai: 332002

Ashaka: 332003

Ndemili: 332004

Umutu: 332005

Obiaruku: 332006

Sapele, Udu, and Uvwie

Sapele: 321006

DSO: 330002

Effurun: 330003

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

