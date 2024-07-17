Delta State, located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is a region known for its cultural diversity and economic activities.
List of postal codes in Delta State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
This guide provides a comprehensive list of postal codes across the local government areas (LGAs) in Delta State, making it easier for residents, businesses, and visitors to locate specific areas.
Importance of postal codes
Postal codes are more than just numbers; they play a major role in various aspects of daily life and business operations:
- Efficient mail delivery: Accurate postal codes ensure that mail and packages are delivered promptly and to the correct locations.
- Administrative purposes: Government agencies and businesses use postal codes for demographic analysis, planning, and distribution of resources.
- E-commerce: Online retailers rely on postal codes for calculating shipping costs and delivering products efficiently.
- Emergency services: Emergency responders use postal codes to locate areas quickly during crises.
Overview of Delta State postal codes
Postal codes in Delta State range from 320001 to 334196. These codes are vital for sorting mail, identifying locations, and facilitating efficient postal service operations. Below is a detailed list of postal codes by local government areas in Delta State:
Oshimili North and South
- Asaba: 320001
- Akwukwu-Igbo: 320002
- Ibusa: 320004
- Okaman: 320005
- Ebu: 320006
Aniocha North and South
- Issele-Mkpitime: 320007
- Issele-Uku: 320007
- Onicha-Ugbo: 320009
- Ogwashi-Ukwu: 320011
- Isheagu: 320012
- Obior: 320014
Ika North East and Ika South
- Agbor: 321001
- Umunede: 321002
- Owa-Oyibu: 321003
- Idumuesah: 321005
Ethiope East and West
- Abraka: 331001
- Eku: 331002
- Kokori: 331003
Warri North, South, and South West
- Koko: 331004
- Warri: 332008
- Burutu: 332009
- Forcados: 332010
Ughelli North and South
- Ughelli: 333001
- Ekakpamre: 333002
- Ewu-Urhobo: 333003
Isoko North and South
- Aviaara: 334001
- Otibio: 334002
- Oleh: 334003
- Uzere: 334196
Ndokwa East and West
- Kwale: 332001
- Amai: 332002
- Ashaka: 332003
- Ndemili: 332004
- Umutu: 332005
- Obiaruku: 332006
Sapele, Udu, and Uvwie
- Sapele: 321006
- DSO: 330002
- Effurun: 330003
N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
Source: Delta State Postal Code
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
