Decoding the 7 hidden meanings behind eye contact

Anna Ajayi

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, and they are right.

The eyes are the window of the soul [GettyImages]
So, let's decode the unspoken messages behind those gazes.

When someone maintains prolonged eye contact with you, it can signal a deep emotional connection or romantic interest. It's like they're saying, "You have my full attention, and I'm captivated by you."

Making eye contact while speaking or listening indicates confidence and self-assuredness. It shows that you're engaged and not afraid to connect with others.

Trust is built through eye contact. When someone looks you in the eye, they're conveying that they're honest and trustworthy. It's a fundamental aspect of effective communication.

In some situations, maintaining strong eye contact can be a power move. It signals dominance and authority, especially in professional or competitive settings.

A playful, fleeting eye contact paired with a smile can be a flirtatious signal. It's like a secret invitation to engage in something more.

On the flip side, avoiding eye contact can indicate discomfort, dishonesty, or a desire to conceal something. It's like a subconscious attempt to hide.

When someone maintains eye contact while you're speaking, it shows they're actively listening and genuinely interested in what you have to say.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

