Debt Alert: How to spot a terrible debtor before you lend

Anna Ajayi

Make wise financial decisions that won't jeopardise your financial well-being or your relationships.

How do you spot a terrible debtor? [MadamNoire]

It’s an act that hinges on trust and the belief in the debtor’s ability and willingness to repay. However, not all debt situations end amicably, leaving the lender in a difficult position. Therefore, it’s crucial to be able to spot a terrible debtor before you find yourself in an awkward or financially straining situation.

In this enlightening piece, we’ll walk you through the tell-tale signs and behavioural patterns that can help you identify a potential bad debtor.

If a potential borrower often changes their story about their financial status or needs, this inconsistency can be a red flag. It may indicate that they are not being transparent about their financial situation.

A person without a stable income or a regular job may struggle to repay a loan. It's important to consider whether they have the means to make repayments before lending them money.

Be wary of lending to someone who does not have a clear and realistic plan for repayment. A serious borrower should be able to outline how and when they will repay the loan.

A person’s credit history can reveal a lot about their financial behaviour. A history of missed payments or defaults is a strong indicator that they might not be a reliable debtor.

If someone is pressuring you for an immediate loan without giving you time to consider, this can be a sign of desperation or irresponsible financial behaviour. A responsible borrower respects the lender’s need to think it over.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

Debt Alert: How to spot a terrible debtor before you lend

