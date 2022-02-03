Dating in Lagos: How Lagosians will spend Valentine's Day

So, how are Lagosians planning to spend their Valentine’s Day;

1. Stuck in traffic

For most people in Lagos, Valentine’s Day will be spent in traffic.

It is a Monday and people will be going to work. Since traffic is a part of their everyday life, there will be no escaping, even on Valentine’s Day.

2. At work

Valentine falls on a workday - a Monday no less - so you’ll be sure to see people working tirelessly to earn their daily bread.

Tobi, a content creator says he will spend that day creating content.

3. Start complex calculations on how to fornicate

This is for those who have abandoned the heavenly race and will fornicate.

If you live on the island, but your girlfriend or boyfriend lives on the mainland, or your girlfriend lives in Sangotedo and you live in Yaba, you are going to start some mental mathematics on how to meet up to fornicate.

You must calculate the right time to meet up and the right time to leave, except your live together.

Funbi who just started seeing someone will most likely spend the night with her boyfriend

4. Romantic dinners at fancy restaurants

You think Lagosians will go home to have a good night rest after spending all day in traffic, but no they love fun as much as they experience stress. So, expect fancy restaurants to be full of people.

5. Cheating

Some people will get gifts for and from their side chics and side boyfriends and even spend time with them. Meanwhile, their partners will get messages that read;

"Sorry, stuck in traffic." "Phone about to die." "I slept off." "Busy in the office."

David, a cinematographer, is staying at home but he is sure to get gifts from the person he is dating and even those he isn't.