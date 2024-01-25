Dating app dos and don'ts for young adults in search of real connection

While these apps offer a convenient way to connect with potential partners, they also come with their own set of challenges. If you're a young adult looking for a genuine connection in the world of swipes and matches, read on for some essential dos and don'ts to navigate the dating app scene successfully.

The dos

Be authentic: Authenticity is key to forming real connections. Use genuine photos and provide accurate information about yourself in your profile. Pretending to be someone you're not can lead to disappointment and wasted time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Start with clear intentions: Before diving into the world of dating apps, reflect on what you're looking for. Are you seeking a serious relationship or just casual dating? Being clear about your intentions helps you find like-minded individuals.

Engage in meaningful conversations: When you match with someone, don't just send generic messages like "Hey" or "What's up?" Start conversations that show genuine interest. Ask about their hobbies, interests, and opinions. Meaningful discussions can lead to stronger connections.

Set boundaries: Establish your boundaries and communicate them early on. This includes your comfort level with personal information, meeting in person, or engaging in certain activities. Respect your own boundaries and those of your potential partners.

Take your time: Rushing into things can lead to disappointment. Take your time getting to know someone before meeting in person. Building a connection first can lead to more meaningful and lasting relationships.

The don'ts

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't catfish: Catfishing is when someone pretends to be someone else online. It's not only dishonest but can also be hurtful. Always be yourself and use recent photos in your profile.

Avoid ghosting: Ghosting is when you suddenly stop communicating with someone without explanation. It's disrespectful and can hurt the other person's feelings. If you're not interested, be polite and let them know.

Steer clear of over-sharing: While it's essential to be open, avoid over-sharing personal information too soon. Protect your privacy and share personal details gradually as trust builds.

Don't judge based on looks alone: Attractive photos can catch your eye, but real connections go beyond physical appearance. Give people a chance based on their personality and interests.

Avoid negative conversations: Negative or judgmental conversations can quickly turn off potential matches. Keep conversations positive and respectful, even if you disagree on certain topics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't ignore red flags: Trust your instincts. If something doesn't feel right or if you notice red flags in someone's behaviour or responses, take them seriously and consider ending the conversation or blocking the user.

Real connections take time to develop, so be patient and stay true to yourself. By following these dos and don'ts, you'll increase your chances of finding meaningful relationships in the digital dating landscape. Happy swiping!