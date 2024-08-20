ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Skip long fuel queues: 5 countries with the most petrol stations

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the countries with the most operational petrol stations in the world.

Countries with the most fuel stations [istockphoto]
Countries with the most fuel stations [istockphoto]

A filling station (or gas station in the United States, petrol station in the United Kingdom) is a place where you can refuel your vehicle.

Recommended articles

It sells fuel like gasoline and diesel, along with engine oil. Fuel is pumped into your car through dispensers that calculate the cost.

Many stations also have air compressors for filling tires and small convenience stores. Some stations offer full service where an attendant helps you, while others are self-service.

The more operational fuel stations a country has, the fewer the fuel queues.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are the countries with the most petrol stations in the world.

Petrol stations in the US [USAtoday]
Petrol stations in the US [USAtoday] Pulse Nigeria

There are thousands of petrol stations in the US despite the decrease over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite a decline in recent years, the United States still boasts an extensive network of fuel stations. According to Xmap, there are approximately 196,643 gas stations across the country.

ALSO READ: 5 African countries with largest crude oil import from the US

Germany has over 21,700 operational and multiproduct service stations. In Europe, Germany ranks second, followed by Turkey and Spain.

Government agencies and organisations are encouraging carmakers and owners to switch to electric vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2021, there were over 59,400 public electric charging stations across Germany, with most charging for normal charges of less than 22 kilowatts.

Fuel station in Italy [Anadoluajansi]
Fuel station in Italy [Anadoluajansi] Pulse Nigeria

Italy has a well-developed petrol retail network. It has the most petrol stations in all of Europe.

According to Statista, as of 2020, there were 21,750 operational and multiproduct service stations in Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

India has quite a large number of petrol stations considering the size and population of the country. According to Bank Bazaar, there are about 64,600 fuel stations in India.

ALSO READ: 10 countries with the largest oil reserves

China boasts a vast network of petrol stations, ensuring widespread accessibility. With a large and expanding market, the country has approximately 105,800 stations as of 2023, according to Statista.

ADVERTISEMENT

What's the correlation between fuel queues and petrol stations? It's simply logical that more supply will meet demands and reduce fuel queues.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Skip long fuel queues: 5 countries with the most petrol stations

Skip long fuel queues: 5 countries with the most petrol stations

How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes

How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes

How to heal from relationship trauma

How to heal from relationship trauma

3 ways to relieve your eyes after long screen time

3 ways to relieve your eyes after long screen time

Showmax, Domino’s Pizza partner to offer entertainment, pizza pairing deal in Nigeria

Showmax, Domino’s Pizza partner to offer entertainment, pizza pairing deal in Nigeria

5 things you don't know about Wisdom Kaye - Nigerian-born viral fashion content creator

5 things you don't know about Wisdom Kaye - Nigerian-born viral fashion content creator

Why your belch smells like rotten egg and what to do about it

Why your belch smells like rotten egg and what to do about it

What to know about the world’s first vagina museum

What to know about the world’s first vagina museum

5 reasons you should be in the delivery room with your wife

5 reasons you should be in the delivery room with your wife

10 most delicious foods in the world in 2024

10 most delicious foods in the world in 2024

5 warning signs your body needs a detox

5 warning signs your body needs a detox

7 most luxurious prisons, more comfortable than your apartment

7 most luxurious prisons, more comfortable than your apartment

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Tea tree oil is known for its many benefits [Health]

Acne treatment and 5 other amazing benefits of tea tree oil

The world’s first “chastity belt for your phone [mediawhisperer]

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone

Wedding rings

4 things it could mean if your partner suddenly stops wearing their ring