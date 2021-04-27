Coping with the anxiety of living in Nigeria in these uncertain times

You hear or read that more people have died or been kidnapped. The Naira is less valuable and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is coming up with policies to cripple your business.

Whenever you are online, everyone is complaining bitterly. It’s so easy to feel hopeless and it is not even about being negative. "When would it be me or my family members?" You wonder.

Many Nigerians have already been affected by the bad governance going on in the country. Their friends or family members have been kidnapped or have been killed.

Last year, just a day after the ill-fated 20th October 2020 (the day of the shooting in Lekki), a young Nigerian tweeted that Nigeria will not be the end of him and indeed it was. He died 3 hours after that tweet.

Also, five out of the varsity students that were kidnapped in Kaduna were confirmed death. The sister of one of the students confirmed dead tweeted about how heart breaking it was for her.

Times have never been this dicey. Well, except in the years preceding 2015.

Even as I write this article, there is a sense of hopelessness and dread I feel. If you don’t take a break from the happenings you can feel so terrorized and traumatized.

For your mental health, do the following;

Take long breaks from social media and news channels. Get your voter's card ready in anticipation of the next election. If you are a person of faith spend time praying for the country, for the safety of lives and property and for people who have been affected to be comforted. Be positive no matter how hard it might seem. Reduce interstate travels if it is at all possible. Be kind to people. Keep tabs on the things you are grateful for in your own life. Don't get sucked in to survivor's guilt. Survivor's guilt is feeling bad that you made it out of a bad situation and other didn't. Engage in physical activity. Go on dates, hang out with your friends.

My two-cents is all schools and higher institutions in the North should be closed indefinitely.