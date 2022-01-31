Confused about what to get your man? Zikora curates the best gift ideas for men ever

Zikora, a tech lawyer goes on to curate what can only be described as the perfect gift ideas for men. It is basically a cheat code.

1. Gadgets

Pulse Nigeria

The usual things are a new phone, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, game consoles and gamepads.

Zikora says get him that headset, “Men cannot have too many headsets.”

I would add the latest PES or Xbox if you are a rich babe and smartwatches too.

2. Leather goods

Pulse Nigeria

High-quality leather goods will look good on your man. He lists, wallets, belts, briefcases, bags, boots, watch straps, slippers, shoes and so on.

3. Skincare

You want your man's skin to glow, don’t you? He wants it too but is totally clueless. Get him "a big tub of those bath gels that smell of heaven’s kitchen. Buy moisturizers, sunscreen. Keep it simple, if he’s not a finicky person, you may have wasted your money."

I would say stick to the basics; soap and bathgel, aftershave, hand cream, moisturizers and maybe an exfoliating face mask.

4. Scents/ hygiene products/beddings

Pulse Nigeria

Colognes, Perfumes. "Consider a set of really nice towels or bathrobes." He says.

Also, blankets, bedsheets and pillowcases are important because most men just have two.

5. Nerd stuff

Pulse Nigeria

"Your man is most likely a nerd of something." It could be comic books, superheroes figures or books.

Get him something that will make him act like a child. Zikora suggests things like “An ironman mask.” "An autographed copy of a book."

6. Experiences

This is for the rich women in the house. He suggests, “Book a spa treatment. Pay for him to watch his favourite team play & buy him team merch."

"Take him to a resort, paintballing, skydiving. Book a private jet experience for him. Hire him a helicopter to go to work on his birthday.”

7. Food/Drink

“Buy him a bottle of Japanese whiskey. A case of his favourite drinks and snacks. Stock his house with actual food.” Zikora says

8. Practical help

Adulting is hard, help him out.

“Take his car to (His) mechanic for a full check out. Pay for the repairs. Buy him a new set of tires. If he’s handy, buy him a toolbox."

"Have his tailor make him a few outfits on your bill. Pay for his gym subscription for the quarter (if he works out).”

9. Jewelry

Men, like women, love jewellery too.

"Wristwatches always work(observe him so you'd buy something in his style) bracelets and rings."

Consider engraving on the jewellery.

10. Money

Send some cool cash to his account.

"No explanation is needed here. Men love being given money too."