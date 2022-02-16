With the thumping bass of chart-topping rhythmic amapiano sounds and the compelling performance by Uncle Waffles, Cîroc continues to set the pace for high energy nightlife experiences. Both nights were punctuated by the flavorful Red Berry variant and its many exotic cocktails.
Cîroc teams up with Uncle Waffles for love and amapiano party
On 11th and 12th of February, 2022, ultra-premium vodka, Cîroc collaborated with South African DJ sensation Uncle Waffles, alongside DJ Voodoo to celebrate the season of love with good music, curating remarkable memories in Lagos and Abuja.
See pictures from the Cîroc party with Uncle Waffles and DJ Voodoo.
To keep up with Cîroc ultra-premium party experiences, follow @cirocngr on Twitter, www.facebook.com/CirocNGR.
18+. Enjoy Cîroc responsibly.
