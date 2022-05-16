Chaotic life of an HR: Zainab’s little secret (Ep. 20)

Zainab laughed out hysterically, “Girl you don’t think you’re saying too much trying to defend yourself?”

“That’s not what I mean, even if I was going to be jealous, how will I be jealous of Sister Deborah, the one who came here looking like she was chased from home?”

Zainab tapped my shoulders and said laughing uncontrollably, “girl, I was just teasing, it’s not that serious.”

“Hopefully it’s not,” I said, nodding my head. “Talking about being ‘serious’, how do you intend we catch Mr. I.I,” I asked, staring at Zainab helplessly. Zainab smiled and cleared her throat before she began to speak, “well, considering the latest developments, it is obvious that we can no longer speak of the anonymous Mr. I.I. but we will talk about this when we get home tonight. Let me see how he will find out that we trying to find him.” “Awwwww, solid girl! Inspector Zainab we hail thee!” I said, throwing my hands in the air. “Show us the way Miss,” I said, hugging her.

“Don't worry, tonight at 10:00 PM we will meet,” Zainab said. _

When I got home that evening, I rushed into the bathroom to freshen up, I was still in the comfort of the shower when I heard my phone ring. I rushed out to answer the call, wrapping my towel around my chest. I managed to speak, “Hey Zainab.”