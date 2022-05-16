RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Chaotic life of an HR: Zainab’s little secret (Ep. 20)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

Zainab stood to sit on my desk, rubbing my shoulders, she said, “we all have our little secrets, and that’s fine, babe.”

Chaotic life of an HR: Zainab’s little secret (Ep. 20)
Chaotic life of an HR: Zainab’s little secret (Ep. 20)

“I don’t have any secrets!” I retorted in a silky voice. “And I am not one of those girls that start crushing on their bosses when they have the opportunity to get a little close to them.”

Recommended articles

Zainab laughed out hysterically, “Girl you don’t think you’re saying too much trying to defend yourself?”

“That’s not what I mean, even if I was going to be jealous, how will I be jealous of Sister Deborah, the one who came here looking like she was chased from home?”

Zainab tapped my shoulders and said laughing uncontrollably, “girl, I was just teasing, it’s not that serious.”

“Hopefully it’s not,” I said, nodding my head. “Talking about being ‘serious’, how do you intend we catch Mr. I.I,” I asked, staring at Zainab helplessly. Zainab smiled and cleared her throat before she began to speak, “well, considering the latest developments, it is obvious that we can no longer speak of the anonymous Mr. I.I. but we will talk about this when we get home tonight. Let me see how he will find out that we trying to find him.” “Awwwww, solid girl! Inspector Zainab we hail thee!” I said, throwing my hands in the air. “Show us the way Miss,” I said, hugging her.

“Don't worry, tonight at 10:00 PM we will meet,” Zainab said. _

When I got home that evening, I rushed into the bathroom to freshen up, I was still in the comfort of the shower when I heard my phone ring. I rushed out to answer the call, wrapping my towel around my chest. I managed to speak, “Hey Zainab.”

“I already have a strategy that we could use to find out who I.I. is,” Zainab said in her most confident tone.

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chaotic life of an HR: Chaotic reveal (Ep.22)

Chaotic life of an HR: Chaotic reveal (Ep.22)

4 reasons why couples should sleep naked

4 reasons why couples should sleep naked

Chaotic life of an HR: Zainab’s little secret (Ep. 20)

Chaotic life of an HR: Zainab’s little secret (Ep. 20)

Chaotic life of an HR: Crushing on who? (Ep.19)

Chaotic life of an HR: Crushing on who? (Ep.19)

Do you really need complete honesty to have a happy relationship?

Do you really need complete honesty to have a happy relationship?

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

3 natural ways to get wider hips and bigger butt easily

3 natural ways to get wider hips and bigger butt easily

5 amazing benefits of eating pork

5 amazing benefits of eating pork

Trending

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Lady with big butt

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

Happy couples are not happy absent of communication. [Credit - Shutterstock]