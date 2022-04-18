Chaotic life of an HR: Wonders shall never end (EP. 4)

“Please you have to leave,” I said looking at Deborah. “Abi you’re talking to me? Deborah said looking around the office like she was trying to figure out who Zainab was referring to “What is my offense? I didn’t do anything to you, is it because I came here to find a job, I, a first-class graduate, am looking for a job in a firm where they probably pay fifty thousand Naira.” This time tears were flowing from her eyes. And I could relate to how exhausting it can be going from interview to interview without getting any concrete results. Deborah is probably one of those people who must’ve been frustrated from moving around in cycles. “You’re now saying you will bounce me out!” She mimicked Zainab. “Come and bounce me out now. Let me see you do it. “Do you know where I am coming from? I came all the way from Alagbado to Lekki for a work interview. Do you know how much I spent? I cannot leave here. Better call your police.”