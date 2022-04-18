“Enny, call the security to bounce this human out of this office,” Zainab said, with her eyes closed, slamming the table.
Chaotic life of an HR: Wonders shall never end (EP. 4)
“But we are not done with the interview yet so why would I leave?” she asked, in defense.
“Please you have to leave,” I said looking at Deborah. “Abi you’re talking to me? Deborah said looking around the office like she was trying to figure out who Zainab was referring to “What is my offense? I didn’t do anything to you, is it because I came here to find a job, I, a first-class graduate, am looking for a job in a firm where they probably pay fifty thousand Naira.” This time tears were flowing from her eyes. And I could relate to how exhausting it can be going from interview to interview without getting any concrete results. Deborah is probably one of those people who must’ve been frustrated from moving around in cycles. “You’re now saying you will bounce me out!” She mimicked Zainab. “Come and bounce me out now. Let me see you do it. “Do you know where I am coming from? I came all the way from Alagbado to Lekki for a work interview. Do you know how much I spent? I cannot leave here. Better call your police.”
“Please reduce your voice, this is an office,” I explained trying to get hold of the situation. ”No interview is being held here today,” Zainab said. “And yes, I will be calling the security on you. You may have graduated with a first-class degree but you lack the basic ethics of an interview. From how badly dressed you are, I can tell that no reasonable firm would hire you, and on top of your appearance, you still lack a good character. Please leave, this interview session is over, we will- get back to you.”
“Zainab please calm down, you are losing control of this situation and you cannot do this,” I explained. In the midst of the chaos and arguments, our MD walked in. “I’ve been hearing noises from my office, what is going on?” he said, looking carefully at us, one by one. “Can someone explain what is going on in a simple sentence?” he asked.
