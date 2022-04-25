Chaotic Life of an HR: Who is Mr. I.I? (Ep. 13)

“I really don’t mind setting a trap for this person. I need to find out who this person is,” I said. “No wahala,” Zainab said. “Do like this.” she said, rubbing her hands on her chest. “We will get the person, but there is no cause for alarm, I can assure you,” she said, smiling. After the close of the day, I and Zainab walked up to the secretary to inquire a few things about the random gifts that I have been getting from the strange Mr. I.I, but she said she knows nothing about it, nor does she recall anyone coming into the office with gifts. So, I and Zainab walked away from her hopelessly. However, Zainab assured me that we would find the strange Mr. I.I.