“Babe, I don’t think this is a murder case, there's just someone out there that admires you and is probably too shy to show up. Just catch cruise abeg,” Zainab said, settling in her seat. “Or do you want us to set a trap?
Chaotic Life of an HR: Who is Mr. I.I? (Ep. 13)
“Girl, I don’t think it's that deep sha,” Zainab responded with a shrug, smacking her lips. “You’re not serious, are you?” I asked, facing her.
“I really don’t mind setting a trap for this person. I need to find out who this person is,” I said. “No wahala,” Zainab said. “Do like this.” she said, rubbing her hands on her chest. “We will get the person, but there is no cause for alarm, I can assure you,” she said, smiling. After the close of the day, I and Zainab walked up to the secretary to inquire a few things about the random gifts that I have been getting from the strange Mr. I.I, but she said she knows nothing about it, nor does she recall anyone coming into the office with gifts. So, I and Zainab walked away from her hopelessly. However, Zainab assured me that we would find the strange Mr. I.I.
I was unlocking the door to my apartment when I got a random text from a strange number, “Heard you’re looking for me?
Don’t be afraid, I am yours,
and you are mine.
When the time comes,
you won’t need to find me”
-I.I.
After reading the text, I placed a call to Zainab immediately. The phone rang and Zainab answered,
“Babe, are you not supposed to be sleeping?” She asked.
“Well, I cannot be sleeping yet because Mr. I.I knows that we are trying to find him,” I said in a whisper.
“Hold on, you’re joking?” Zainab asked.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng