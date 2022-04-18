RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Chaotic life of an HR: When the table turns (Ep.5)

Omorinkoba Eniola

Our MD, Mr. Tayo is a strict going man in his mid-thirties who dislikes disorganization.

If he puts anyone in charge of something, he expects that you do it in a seamless manner, and produce a concrete result.

“Ladies, would anyone talk to me?” Mr. Tayo asked, looking at us for answers. “Oh, nothing much sir, we had just concluded the interview with Miss Deborah here so she was just about leaving,” I explained.

“Who is just about leaving?!” Deborah retorted.

I’m sorry to have cut in sir. “ Deborah apologized. “My name is Deborah. Actually, sir, I came all the way from my Alagbado to this place for this interview, only to be told that I should leave because I wasn't going to let them bully me.”

“Bully you?” I asked. But Mr. Tayo didn’t seem to be paying attention to me.

“Wow, Alagbado, that is quite far. I remember that my parents and I used to visit that environment when I was very little because my Grandmother used to live there. Wow! This is so nostalgic” Mr. Tayo said, smiling at Deborah. “Seeing you here reminds me of my Grandma. But what was the cause of the noise and argument that I was hearing from my office? Did the ladies already attend to you?” he asked.

“No sir, they haven’t, infact, they were ready to chase me away the moment I mentioned that I am a first-class graduate.

“Wow, you are a first-class graduate?” He asked. “This is what we mean when we say that this country does not reward academic excellence. This is what it is about, can you imagine? Mr Tayo said, looking at Zainab and me. “A whole first class graduate is seeking the role of a front desk officer. An ordinary front desk officer?

I’m sorry about your experience, you will agree with me that Nigeria is a very oppressive society,” he said, facing Deborah like she was the only person in the room. “No sir, that’s not how it happened,” Zainab explained.

“So what happened?” he asked. “Please explain. Meanwhile, this Zainab who now works as the HR started with us as a front desk officer too,” he said pointing at Zainab who was looking defeated.

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

