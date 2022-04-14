RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Chaotic life of an HR: The woman syndrome (Ep.2)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

The following afternoon, we were preparing for another candidate who had applied for the same position of front desk officer.

After we settled in our seats, I asked the secretary to call in the next candidate for the interview, but to our surprise, a young man in his mid-twenties walked in on us.

“Hello, did you miss your way here?” Zainab asked.

“No, I didn't miss my way, I applied for this position, and you invited me for this interview today because you were satisfied with my qualification.” he said, sitting on the chair. I and Zainab looked at each other's faces and then turned slowly to look at him. “Hello sir, there is probably a miscommunication somewhere, the person that we are expecting for this job goes by the name, Blessing Eze Samuel.” I explained. “Exactly!“ he said with a broad smile on his face. “That is my name, I am Blessing Samuel. Eze is my father’s name.

“But you have a lady’s picture here, and we categorically stated that this role was reserved for a woman. So how did you scam us into believing that you are a woman? Whose picture is this?” Zainab asked, staring at him with disdain, pointing at the picture that was uploaded on the submitted google form.

“The picture belongs to my sister,” he responded.

“Your sister? So why did you trick us?” I asked.

“Men are the sole providers of the family, so why would you reserve a job for a woman when there are plenty of men out there who are without a job? I needed the job”

“You have a point Mr. Blessing. However, this job cannot be awarded to you because we already clearly stated that we preferred a woman for the job role.” I explained.

“In the future, we could consider you for a job role if we have any openings but right now, I’m sorry we can’t,” Zainab said.

“No, that is what you people say just so you can dismiss people. I will not leave here today, until you decide to give me a job,” he said sitting on the floor.

“Mr man please stand up before we call the security on you, is this a joke?” I asked. Mr. Blessing still sat glued to the floor until the security men came to bounce him out of the office.

It looks like we are in for a long thing after all. This doesn’t look like it will be ending anytime soon.

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

