RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Chaotic life of an HR: The unfolding drama (Ep.12)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

“You guys, at least try to obey table manners sometimes,” I said giggling, as I sat opposite Ngozi.

Chaotic life of an HR: The unfolding drama (Ep.12)
Chaotic life of an HR: The unfolding drama (Ep.12)

“You don’t know what is going on, do you?” Eno said, sarcastically while she and Ngozi burst into laughter. “All you people know is to send memos in this office, and pay salaries, you have no clue what's going on at all. And you call yourselves HR personnel.” Ngozi said, sarcastically.

Recommended articles

“Wait, wait, wait, what is this about?” Zainab said, looking at them.

“It’s not from my mouth that you both are going to hear anything, when the truth comes out, you both are going to find out.,” Eno said.

“Nawa o, we don’t even want to hear too,” Zainab said, as we all ate our food quietly. After minutes of eating in silence, Zainab and I returned to our office only for me to find another bouquet of flowers sitting pretty on my table.

“Wow, he is such a lover boy,” Zainab said picking up the flowers and reading out what was written in them.

“...heard the last few days have been tough at work

This is to make you smile,

And a gentle reminder that someone cares about you.”

“Oh my God! God, am I a toothpick? ”Zainab screamed after reading the content of the letter that was attached to the flowers, while I stood in disgust wondering who the stalker could be.

“Babe, you’re not happy?” Zainab asked.

“Someone is stalking me, and you’re talking about me being happy. Doesn’t this seem creepy to you?” I asked Zainab.

I understand that Zainab lives in a fairytale but this was an exception for me. It’s been weeks, and I do not know who has been sending me flowers. Do you think this is Nollywood? I asked her.

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chaotic life of an HR: The unfolding drama (Ep.12)

Chaotic life of an HR: The unfolding drama (Ep.12)

If he does not do these 5 things for you, let him go

If he does not do these 5 things for you, let him go

Here's why standing during s*x could lead to stroke - Experts explain

Here's why standing during s*x could lead to stroke - Experts explain

How to visit Rwanda on a budget

How to visit Rwanda on a budget

5 amazing things to do in Osogbo, Osun state

5 amazing things to do in Osogbo, Osun state

Problems of education in Nigeria and how to solve them

Problems of education in Nigeria and how to solve them

What you need to know about Type 2 diabetes

What you need to know about Type 2 diabetes

5 benefits of using moisturizers

5 benefits of using moisturizers

7 deadliest water bodies on Earth

7 deadliest water bodies on Earth

Trending

#AMVCA 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

These were the best dressed celebrities [Instagram]

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

3 natural ways to get wider hips and bigger butt easily

squats

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed