“You don’t know what is going on, do you?” Eno said, sarcastically while she and Ngozi burst into laughter. “All you people know is to send memos in this office, and pay salaries, you have no clue what's going on at all. And you call yourselves HR personnel.” Ngozi said, sarcastically.
Chaotic life of an HR: The unfolding drama (Ep.12)
“You guys, at least try to obey table manners sometimes,” I said giggling, as I sat opposite Ngozi.
“Wait, wait, wait, what is this about?” Zainab said, looking at them.
“It’s not from my mouth that you both are going to hear anything, when the truth comes out, you both are going to find out.,” Eno said.
“Nawa o, we don’t even want to hear too,” Zainab said, as we all ate our food quietly. After minutes of eating in silence, Zainab and I returned to our office only for me to find another bouquet of flowers sitting pretty on my table.
“Wow, he is such a lover boy,” Zainab said picking up the flowers and reading out what was written in them.
“...heard the last few days have been tough at work
This is to make you smile,
And a gentle reminder that someone cares about you.”
“Oh my God! God, am I a toothpick? ”Zainab screamed after reading the content of the letter that was attached to the flowers, while I stood in disgust wondering who the stalker could be.
“Babe, you’re not happy?” Zainab asked.
“Someone is stalking me, and you’re talking about me being happy. Doesn’t this seem creepy to you?” I asked Zainab.
I understand that Zainab lives in a fairytale but this was an exception for me. It’s been weeks, and I do not know who has been sending me flowers. Do you think this is Nollywood? I asked her.
