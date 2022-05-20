Chaotic life of an HR: The unfolding drama (Ep.12)

“Wait, wait, wait, what is this about?” Zainab said, looking at them.

“It’s not from my mouth that you both are going to hear anything, when the truth comes out, you both are going to find out.,” Eno said.

“Nawa o, we don’t even want to hear too,” Zainab said, as we all ate our food quietly. After minutes of eating in silence, Zainab and I returned to our office only for me to find another bouquet of flowers sitting pretty on my table.

“Wow, he is such a lover boy,” Zainab said picking up the flowers and reading out what was written in them.

“...heard the last few days have been tough at work

This is to make you smile,

And a gentle reminder that someone cares about you.”

“Oh my God! God, am I a toothpick? ”Zainab screamed after reading the content of the letter that was attached to the flowers, while I stood in disgust wondering who the stalker could be.

“Babe, you’re not happy?” Zainab asked.

“Someone is stalking me, and you’re talking about me being happy. Doesn’t this seem creepy to you?” I asked Zainab.