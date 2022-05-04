RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Chaotic life of an HR: The office Brouhaha (Ep.16)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

I walked toward him to ask the question again, “Mr. Eze, if something is wrong, please share with me.

Chaotic life of an HR: The office Brouhaha (Ep.16)
Chaotic life of an HR: The office Brouhaha (Ep.16)

“I understand,” Mr Eze said getting up, and dusting his already stained trousers, adjusting his shirt, and he turned to leave.

Recommended articles

“Mr. Eze, would you like to leave a note for Mr Kayode so i can tell him when he comes?” I asked. Mr.. Eze turned to look at me, his eyes looking swollen like they’ve been through a lot. “Tell him that I already found out that he is the father of my last daughter, Efe. upon hearing this, the staff began to murmur, no one exclaimed only murmurings were heard. “And that I thought he was only been nice to my family when i lost my job and he sent us money, I didn't know that he was simply grooming his child who was with my wife.” he continued. “Tell him that just as he has damaged my family, God’s wrath is upon him.” Mr Eze said leaving our environment.

After he stepped out, everyone started exclaiming and saying all sorts, “only a blind person will not find out that Mrs. Eze and Mr Kayode were dating,” I heard someone say. “It was so obvious, Mr Kayode and Mrs Eze were always staring at each other in a seductive manner even during board meetings,” Eno added. “Jeez, this man must be so broken,” i heard the secretary say as she waked into the office. Little by little, everyone walked into their various offices but Zainab was not in sight. Before Eno walked into the office, she paused in front of me to say, “that yesterday gist, the one between Ngozi and me that i said you will find out? This is it.” she said, walking in a majestic manner like she had just broken a world record.

I looked at the bouquet of flower in my hand and dumped it in the trash can while i turned to return to the office. Getting to the office, I found another surprise.

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These 7 foods can trigger an asthma attack

These 7 foods can trigger an asthma attack

Chaotic life of an HR: Inside life (Ep. 17)

Chaotic life of an HR: Inside life (Ep. 17)

Chaotic life of an HR: The office Brouhaha (Ep.16)

Chaotic life of an HR: The office Brouhaha (Ep.16)

Chaotic life of an HR: Family drama (Ep. 14)

Chaotic life of an HR: Family drama (Ep. 14)

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

4 side effects of bitter kola you didn’t know

4 side effects of bitter kola you didn’t know

5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

Web phenomenon Lucas the Spider is coming to Boomerang Africa!

Web phenomenon Lucas the Spider is coming to Boomerang Africa!

Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party

Mr. Dowells hosts friends at Bovi's Whisky Party

Trending

5 health risks of s*xual intercourse with animals

bestiality is becoming so common and it is quite deadly [istockphoto]

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

How to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period [Credit: DAN]

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body [Practo]

What exactly does a side chick do better than a main chick?

Illustration of side chick vs main chick (360nobs)