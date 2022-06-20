Chaotic life of an HR: The argument (EP. 29)

I sank in my seat, unable to comprehend what I had just experienced with Zainab. While I was still brooding, Zainab walked back in, “you think you’re better than everyone, don’t you?” she asked.

“What do you mean?” I fired back.

“Now this is what I mean, I remember when Seun, the head of IT asked you out, you said he was driving the same car as your mom so he doesn’t fit into your caliber and image of a boyfriend…”

“So?” I asked, waiting to see why Seun’s name had to come up in this conversation. “Enny, you think you’re all that, meanwhile you are not, you think you are better than Seun but you don’t even have a car yet. Fine girl, no boyfriend, fine girl, no car.” she said, sitting on her table.

‘Hmmm,’ I sighed. “You still haven’t told me about why you had to drag Seun into this conversation?” I asked politely, turning deaf ears to everything she had previously said.

“All these I will report to him, I will report him that you’re saying, is it not because the gift was from Ose, wouldn’t you have acted differently if it was from Mr. Tayo…” Zainab blurted. “Don’t go there!” I screamed, the tempo of my voice increasing gradually. “Don’t even try it, don’t you dare insult me Zainab!”

“What’s going on here?” Mr. Tayo asked, standing at the entrance of our office. I and Zainab kept mute immediately after we turned to see him right in our office.