Chaotic Life of an HR: Spiritual cleansing (Ep.9)

“Please tell us what the problem is. That's if we have one because, all we asked for is your degree and certifications, I don’t seem to understand the unfolding drama with you.” Zainab explained, trying to avoid trouble from Mr Tayo.

“Aunty between me and you, please let's talk outside '' Bimpe requested from Zainab, pointing at the door.

Frowning at the audacity, Zainab said, “No, this is an organization, if there is something you want to say, then you have to say it in the presence of the both of us.”

After a deep sigh, Bimpe wiped her tears, and cleared her throat. I and Zainab had our gaze fixed on her, as we were unsure of the next thing that was going to unfold. “Let me explain, I didn’t go to school. I only graduated from secondary school but I wrote JAMB.” she explained.

I and Zainab looked each other in the eye. “So why did you come here?” I asked. “To look for a job. Actually, I went to meet with one prophet that my friend introduced me to. This friend of mine also did not attend the university but she works in a reputable bank in nigeria. In Fact, if I mention the name of the bank, you will know the bank,” she boasted. “Okay, so where is this leading us ?” I asked.

“I’m going somewhere…”

“You want us to reschedule your interview?” Zainab asked.