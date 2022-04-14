RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Chaotic life of an HR: Sister Deborah (Ep.3)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

After we managed to send Mr Blessing out of our environment, we got a reminder from the secretary that we still had one more candidate to go so we asked that we attend to her.

She walked into the interview room looking funny with a scarf roughly wrapped around her hair, the length of her skirt sweeping the tiled floor of our office. I looked at her from her feet slowly upwards to her hair.

“Please sit,” I said, pointing at the chair in front of me.

She plucked a piece of tissue out of her purse to clean the already clean chair before she sat down. I and Zainab looked at each other in the face and then slowly back at her. “Please can we meet you” Zainab asked.

“Everything you need to know about me is inside my Resume in front of you,” she said, looking me in the eyes.

“Please tell us something that is not in the resume,” I politely requested. “Okay,“ she said, adjusting her skirt. My name is Deborah, I graduated with a first class in hospitality management.

“We already have that in your resume,” Zainab said. “Please tell us something else.” “Haba, aunty take it easy on me now. You too were job hunting at some point in your life,” she said, staring at Zainab in the eyes. “Although I heard that recruiters don't like it when first class students come to look for a job in their company because they fear that the first class student may come to take their jobs. Abi i lie?” She asked looking at me for answers but i was too shocked for words to answer.

“Please what have I done to deserve these insults?” Zainab asked. “First of all, you came here dressed like a buffoon, no single ethics! How dare you!” This time Zainab was screaming at the top of her voice.

“Please get out, your interview is over” Zainab said, ponting at the door. This time I looked around for help because it looks like the drama is unending and we probably may need to appease the gods before we find a reputable candidate.

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

