Chaotic life of an HR: Shame at its peak (Ep. 6)

“Is this true?” Mr. Tayo asked, facing me.

“Yes sir,” I said, nodding my head.

“Why weren’t you cooperating with Miss Deborah? He asked.

“Well I was until they started making jokes about what I was wearing, they even said I. looked like a buffoon.

“What?!” Mr. Tayo exclaimed. “They called you a buffoon?. Are you both aware that this behavior is highly unprofessional? Did you bring your gossip and oppressive behavior to this interview? That’s what we do here now? He asked looking at me and Zainab for answers.

“We are sorry sir” I murmured.

“You know what, Zainab, take Miss Deborah into my office, I will be conducting the interview for her by myself.

“You will be conducting the interview by yourself sir?” Zainab retorted. ““But we are still expecting two more candidates, Sir.”

“That is not my business. Miss Deborah, please wait for me at the office” he said, giving her a reassuring look.

While Zainab directed her to Mr. Tayo’s office, Miss Deborah turned to us at the exit to stick out her colored tongue at us because Mr. Tayo was not watching. As if that wasn’t enough, she shook her head and laughed silently in victory when she stepped out of the room.