Chaotic life of an HR: Moving forward (Ep.7)

I left the interview room and returned to my desk to find a letter and a flower on my table. I looked through the letter, and the flower to find out that the person who sent the letter had not written his name rather his initials were written. I tore the envelope open to read the content of the letter.

“Your beauty is like the moon,

Your smile is like the sun

You mean more than the world to me”

This was not the first time that I was receiving anonymous letters from I.I. as a matter of fact, it was becoming a routine. Sometimes I find it on my table, other times I get a message from random dispatch riders that they have a package for me but I have not been able to figure out who I.I. is.

While I was still trying to figure out who ‘I.I.’ is and why he would be sending packages to me, Zainab hurriedly walked in.

“Babe, babe what just happened?” she asked with her hands placed on her head. “What happened?” I asked, rhetorically.