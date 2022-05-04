RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Chaotic life of an HR: Inside life (Ep. 17)

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola

I looked at the bouquet in my hand and dumped it in the trash can while I turned to return to my office.

“Girl, I’m sorry. I didn’t sleep all night because you know, me and my guy…” she said winking at me. “So, I wasn’t interested in all that drama, I needed to catch some sleep before work would be starting properly. But what happened? Was that not Mrs. Eze’s husband?”

“Yes, he is. Your boss, Mr. Kayode is the biological father to his last daughter,” I answered.

“What?!” Zainab screamed. Why did I miss this gist? Why? Zainab you no dey try,” she said to herself.

“How is this supposed to be gist? We are talking about someone’s life and family losing its true meaning, you’re talking gist.”

“That is none of my business, you want to tell me that you don’t know that they’ve been dating for a long time?

“No, I thought they were just speculations,” I responded.

“Well, now you know babe, rest. Don’t pity that woman, remember that she used to deduct our salaries whenever we come late to work,” Zainab said turning on her laptop, looking unbothered about the situation.

“You don't even feel pity for the man, he looked broken,” I said sinking in my chair.

“Again, that is not my business, I’m sure she and Mr. Kayode already made plans for this so why would I be worried?” she said focusing on her screen while I focused on mine too.

The truth remains that Mrs. Eze was not a nice person to us, especially on payday. She will deduct one naira each for wrong dressing, colored hair, or late coming that at the end of the month, your salary is not what you planned.

Authors:

Omorinkoba Eniola I am Omorinkoba Eniola, and I am the storyteller behind the "Naijablackgirl" page. It is a platform that discusses the lifestyle of an average Nigerian, especially the women.

