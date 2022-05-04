RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Chaotic life of an HR: Family drama (Ep. 14)

Omorinkoba Eniola

“Hold on, you’re joking?” Zainab asked.

“Which Police?” Zainab retorted. “And what will you tell them? Instead of you to calm down, you’re panicking. Don’t you know that this has just provided us with a lead?” “Oh! Girl, I never thought about this” I responded, amazed at how calculative Zainab is. I hurriedly climbed onto my bed to relax and get more details from Zainab. “So what do you think?” I asked. Zainab cleared her throat before she began, “this simply means that the person who sends this gift is from our company, and not a stranger.” “...explains the enemy within,” I said.

“You get? Tomorrow, I will give you the full details abeg. I need to sleep,” she said, yawning loudly. While she yawned, I heard the voice of a man in the background. “Zee-baby, one day, you will show us this mystery man,” I said, teasing her. But she laughed loudly in response, “see you tomorrow babe,” she said hanging up.

The following morning at the office, I had gotten into my office only to find another bouquet on my table. This time, I tore the envelope that contained the letter without reading its content, then I dashed out to the security unit to inquire about who must’ve sent me a parcel that early in the morning, but I was stopped by an even bigger issue.

The voice of Mr Eze was so loud, that it looked like he could bring down the entire building. The security men held onto him, trying to stop him from breaking into the office building. Other members of staff pleaded, trying to persuade him from breaking in.

“What is going on?” I asked, but no one responded.

Omorinkoba Eniola

