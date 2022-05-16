Chaotic life of an HR: Crushing on who? (Ep.19)

Unsure about what Mr. Tayo was talking about, I shook my head in response, “No sir, I’m doing fine, nothing is bothering me.”

Mr. Tayo rested his back against his chair, giving me a questionable look. “Are you sure that you are fine?” he asked again.

“Yes sir, I am very fine,” I said, smiling back at him, a gesture that shows that I’m grateful that he cared.

I returned to the office to find Zainab typing Sister Deborah’s offer letter. “Mad o” I screamed.

Zainab paused to look at me for a few minutes before she asked, “Enny what is it again?” I sat in my seat before responding, “are you sure that our sister Deborah did not use jazz on Mr. Tayo? Because explain why he thinks that she will fit in as his Personal Assistant.

Zainab looked at me with a smirk on her face, “Girl are you even serious now? Were you not here when we almost lost our jobs because we spoke ill of her? Please I’m not ready to lose my job yet,” she said, while she continued to type the documents.

I thought about what Zainab had said for a few minutes before I responded, “Well, Monday is so close, let’s see how good she will perform.” Zainab gave me a daring look before she asked a question that threw me off balance, “ Enny do you have a crush on Mr. Tayo?”