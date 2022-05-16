Chaotic life of an HR: Chaotic reveal (Ep.22)

“Madam, I no know say you dey around,” he said with a trembling voice. His face was covered in sweat that began to drop to the floor. The one who had happily designed my desk with cards, flowers, and chocolates while humming to the rhythm of a song was suddenly stuck on the spot, covered in sweat like a child that

had failed his math's test.

“Ose, can you explain what is going on here?” I asked with my eyes filled with rage with my fist hands tightened in a fist.

“Nothing o madam, i just came to see if the cleaner had properly cleaned your office,” he said, nervously. His hands up in surrender to prove his innocence, he continued, “i don’t know anything about this gift, it was a dispatch rider that dropped it with us this morning.”

“Are you serious Ose?” i asked, my jaw dropping in shock. “Is your watch working? I asked, pointing at the brown leather watch wrapped around his left wrist.

“Yes madam, the time is 7:30 am,” he responded hurriedly.

“Very good, so how is it possible that a dispatch rider sent this in before 7;00 am? Didn’t the dispatch rider sleep at home? I asked, raising my voice gradually.

“Madam, abeg no vex.” he said, going on his knees while rubbing his hands together pleading.

“So you’ve been stalking me? Why have you been stalking me?” I asked raising my voice at Ose who was still kneeling and pleading. It was at this time that Eno walked in. Eno is one of the few people who get to work really early, rumors have it that she does this so at the end of the year, she receives the award of the most punctual staff, others have speculated that she doesn't have peace in her home so she finds solace in getting to work early. For a company that resumes work by 9:00 am, Eno resumes a little too early and that's why she knows everything that goes on within the office.