Chaotic life of an HR: Back to the trenches (Ep.30)

“Do you want to ruin my shirt?” Mr. Tayo asked, turning to Zainab. “No sir,” she responded, standing to her feet.

I took two steps closer to Mr. Tayo, in a sympathetic tone, “Sir, please forgive us this one time, we only had a little misunderstanding, and…”

“And what?” Mr. Tayo cut in. “Please obey the instructions first, I warned both of you the last time but you thought that because I am a calm boss, I’ll condone nonsense. I’m sorry but I’m a man of my words.

That being said, make sure that I don’t come back here to meet you both,” he said, walking back to his office.

Deborah who had been eavesdropping suddenly showed up in our faces, “can you imagine? See your lives,” she said, pointing at the both of us.

“Are you mad? Who called you to this place?” Zainab asked, staring at her with disdain. “Abeg get out,” I said, grabbing my bag, and walking out of my office without saying a word to Zainab. On my way out, I brushed shoulders with Deborah who hissed at me.

I walked through the reception, and the secretary looked at me pitifully, “eyah, you and Zainab wey be friends, why una come dey fight now? Now Oga Tayo don suspend una. We go beg for you, you hear?”

“Thank you, Stella,” I said walking out of the building.

I walked down to the bustop as there was no bike in sight, sweat had covered my face I stood under the scorching sun, waiting to find a bus heading towards my destination when a fine-looking young man approached me.