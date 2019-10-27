The prestigious Lagos Fashion Week held it's final runway event on Saturday, 26 October 2019.

Day 3 of the runway event at the Lagos Fashion Week came to an end with the epic opening from the fashion legend, Mai Atafo to an unforgettable closing from famous designer, Ugo Monye.

Teddy A strutted elegantly on the runway in Ugo Monye's new collection [Bella Naija style] bella naija style

The final runway event had lots of excitement which was brought about by several celebrities strutting the runway like professional models. The show started with Mai Atafo launching a new clothing line, Atafo. The clothing line had several creative designs that ranges from casual wears to the display of amazing prints that got everyone's attention.

Day 4 also had several designers like Larry Jay, Fayrouz x Green Access, Style Temple, Lagos Space Programme and many more.

We spotted several celebrities strutting the runway with so much presence on day 4 of the Lagos Fashion Week and the audience loved it as you'll also love it. Mike Edwards, who is BBN ex-housemate made his runway debut and we all loved it. Other celebrities who walked for different brands were #BBNaija Ike, Style blogger, Denola Grey, #BBNaija KimOprah, Teddy A and Beverly Osu.

Kim Oprah walked for Emmy Kasbit on the runway for Lagos Fashion Week [Instagram/ Kim Oprah] Instagram/ Kim Oprah

Here are the celebrities that walked elegantly on the runway day 3 event.