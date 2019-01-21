Being productive has to do with your ability to maximize the time you have effectively. You probably want to do more for yourself and also put more effort to your job, but somehow you get distracted everyday and your output suffers.

If you can relate to this scenario, it might mean you are being unproductive and that may get you fired if your job continues to suffer because your unproductivity.

However, to get yourself working and maximizing your time, you need to learn from that person or your co-worker that always meets his target. If you watch closely, you’ll see that that productive colleague doesn’t involve himself or engage in any of the following habits.

Excessive complaining

Thinking and complaining about what has happened and gone for good; bringing up forgotten issues about things that didn’t go well and expressing excessive dissatisfaction about everything only makes you have a bad day.

You’ll not enjoy your work if all you do at work is to raise complaints about the slightest issue you can easily solve on your own.

Focusing on what other people are doing

You have the whole of the hours between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get your work done, right? But that time has to be spent wisely if you want your superior to be happy with you.

So, devoting your precious time to poke your nose into other people’s affairs reduces your productivity. That time you’re spending focusing on your colleagues’ businesses can actually be devoted to finishing up your task, learning a new skill, networking and even reading a book that will help you grow.

Isolating yourself

It’s fine that you concentrate on your work. Every employer wants to have an employee that gets the job done unsupervised. However, while you focus on your task, don’t hole up in your desk or in your cubicle all day isolating yourself. Go for break, join the conversations in your office and relate with your colleagues albeit, respectfully.

Wasting time on social media

Every day, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat give us something to talk about. There’s always a trending story and being on these platforms, you always want to catch up with every gist. This may prompt you to spend hours on social media jumping from one platform to another. And while you hop from Twitter to Facebook, your work begs for attention and your productivity suffers.