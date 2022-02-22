What are the new dream jobs?

Tech roles are the new cool, and more people are looking to get into them. The great thing about these new roles is you can be self-taught or get certifications online.

What are the new cool jobs?

1. Digital Marketers

Digital marketing is the opposite of traditional marketing (Television, newspaper and billboards).

It is marketing for the digital space, and it includes online ads, paid social ads, search engine optimization and social media posts.

2. Influencers

An influencer can be a young person’s legitimate life ambition. Influencers make a lot of money advertising for brands.

All you need to do is have a lot of followers and be able to influence people and sway the opinions of the public. To be a successful entrepreneur, people should love to listen to you and interact with your content.

3. Web developers

Web developers include backend, frontend and full-stack developers. They are involved in setting up and running websites.

In lame man terms, backend developers are those involved in the running and setting up the back of the website, frontend developers are more concerned with the landing pages and full-stack developers are involved in both of them. These guys are the ones currently earning the big bucks.

4. Product design / UI/UX (User Interface and User experience)

Product designers design a product from the beginning to the end.

Product designers are not only popular in the tech world but are needed whereever production is required.

In the tech space, the product is the app and they are involved in the designing the application, making sure the user enjoys the experience.

5. Content creation

A hitherto unknown profession, but in the days of social media, all brands need content. Content creation is the crux of the 21st century because we are so involved in our social media.

Content creators can also be influencers but they include scriptwriters, videographers and video editors.

6. Product managers

Product managers are like marketers, but they are involved in the client's appreciation and application of the product.

7. Illustrators, animators, motion graphics designers, and 3D graphics

Although they all do different things, I am grouping them under digital artists because they do art digitally and they also earn the big bucks.