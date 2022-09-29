RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Wellspring University graduates 205 students at 3rd combined convocation ceremony

Wellspring University, Benin, has conferred the award of first Degrees, Higher Degrees to 205 students at its third combined convocation ceremony in Benin a breakdown of those who graduated shows that eleven out of the 134 who bagged the Bachelor’s Degree programme, came in the First Class Honours category, 41 graduated with Second Class Upper Division and 70 at the Second Class Lower Division; 12 graduates finished with Third Class while 71 bagged postgraduate degrees in various disciplines.

Also, two distinguished women, the First Lady of Edo, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, and Princess (Dr.) Mrs. Rosemary Osula Mku- Atu, Founder/President of Rosula Foundation, were conferred with Honorary Degrees in Business Administration.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Ajayi, stated that the university had continued to be driven by the vision of its founding fathers, which included moulding a generation of new Nigerians imbued with global development. He stressed that the university had expanded in both physical facilities and the number of academic staff, while emphasizing that all the academic programmes run by the institution were accredited by relevant regulatory authorities.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that “in implementing the renewed policy of driving education with innovation and creativity, the curricula of all university courses have been reviewed with the infusion of innovation-driven courses relevant to industries and IT”. He added that arrangement had been concluded for the university to start five new courses; including three at the first degree and two at the postgraduate level (PhD (Business Administration) and DBA), from the next academic session.

His Royal Majesty, Dr. Benjamin Ikenchukwu Kiagborekuzi,1 The Dein of Agbor, congratulated the graduates for making the country proud. Dr Ikenchwuku, commended them for their resilience in a country whose abundant resources have been poorly managed over the years, was optimistic that Nigeria will rise again as a great Nation.

He charged the 205 graduates who were conferred with Bachelor’s and Higher Degrees at the University’s convocation ceremony to continue to make Nigeria proud and talk truth to power as the country belongs to the youths; while also emphasizing “We need more people to follow the footsteps of those who can speak truth to power because when you cow tail too much to persons that really have too much power you are not helping them at all,'' The Dein of Agbor said, “what we lack in this country is sympathy towards each other; every powerful man in a leadership position has a family, and as members of powerful peoples’ families, let’s not fail them. When they come home or sit down with us, as mothers, sisters, brothers, let’s take time to say what the hell did you just say without being afraid of them”

Drawing from the leadership approach he adopts in ruling his Kingdom, he advised those in leadership to learn to listen to the yearnings of those they lead. In his words, “My chiefs know me very well, people around me know that if you cow tail too much I will sack you”. “Just because I happen to be a monarch doesn’t mean I don’t breathe the same air that you breathe”, he added.

The Edo State First Lady, while expressing her appreciation to the institution for the Honorary degree conferred on her and her female counterpart, urged the elite to be fully involved in the nation’s politics rather than leaving it to those who have no business in being at the helm of affairs of the country. “I want you to be fully involved in politics and chase out the “clowns” who have taken the space of our nation’s politics”. She advised the youth to assert themselves in nation-building noting that they have the voice and the number to reclaim the nation.

Mrs. Obaseki, who was delighted at the honour, hailed the institution for creating a curriculum that seeks to impact her immediate and larger communities

