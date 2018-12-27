Job titles can be vague, confusing and sometimes inflated to make an organization's opening look attractive to job applicants.

In fact, if you have ever searched for a job in Nigeria, both online and offline, you would have seen a lot of funny job titles and lengthy descriptions.

Such titles as Associates, Coordinator and Specialist are very common. Funny titles like Cocktail artist instead of Bartender are also common.

However, when you see titles that seems to give you a headache, don't stress yourself. Here's heat you should do to understand such job titles.

1. Identify the keyword used in the job description

To understand the titles used for a job ad, you need to first identify and understand how the job descriptions and its responsibilities. For instance, when words like coordinate, process and administer are used in a job description they are-according to Greg Szymanski, Director of human resources at Geonerco Management-indications of individual contributor positions, not management-level positions.

2. Compare your experience to the job duties

Your work experience plays a major role here. You can use it as a quick reference check to see if your experience aligns with the job descriptions. If it does, you can apply.

3. Broaden your search to include common job titles

When searching for jobs online, you'll surely run into flashy job titles that are vague and inflated. These titles will confuse you and discourage you from applying for the job. Rather than getting confused, narrow down your job search to include common job titles “sales rep'' instead of sales officer.

4. Check the job titles on the employer’s website

Since there are no rules for creating job titles, every company may choose to title their vacant job roles the way they want. However, to have a better understanding of how an organization uses job titles and descriptions, you may have to check the hiring company's website. Checking the website can also provide you with additional information you'll find useful during the job interview.