Working from home might not be a popular job practice in a country like Nigeria, but studies have shown that this emerging trend in job space might soon become mainstream.

For those who have the options to work from home (WHF), there’s a general belief that they tend to enjoy and get more satisfied with their job than people who leave their home for their workplace every day.

This belief is heightened by a survey conducted by Amerisleep.

The survey involving 1001 respondents says 75% of remote workers are so comfortable with working from home that they prefer to work remotely for the rest of their career.

Although, there are some arguments like home distractions, increased sleep hours and social isolation against WHF, but Amerisleep survey seems to debunk this argument.

According to the survey, a lot of people who work from home don’t really miss the office friendship and drama. 51.4% of remote employees said they never felt left out of their company culture while 27.5% responded “some of the time. Only 27.5% said they feel isolated some of the time.

On increased sleep hours, working from home doesn’t necessarily translate to extra sleep due to time saved in the absence of a commute.

In another research conducted by the Ladder, an American job platform highlights some benefits of working from home (WHF) according to work-from-home employees.

No commute

Flexible schedule

Less supervision

Fewer interruptions

Freedom to do other things while working

Autonomy

Better focus on the work

No workplace drama

More sleep

No need to get dressed every morning

No small talk with coworkers

Apart from the benefits mentioned above, another thing you can enjoy working remotely is the flexibility and opportunity to travel and work at the same time.