As 2018 Batch A corps members complete their national service on Thursday, March 14, 2019, the management of the National Youth Service Corps has some words of advice for the youths.

In a message signed by the management to congratulate the 2018 Batch A outgoing corps members, the NYSC praised the youths for their contributions to National Development through different community development projects and their participation in the just concluded 2019 general elections.

The agency further said the legacies of the corps members would leave indelible footprints in their various host communities across the country.

NYSC however, advised the youths to go and transform the society through the various skills they have acquired.

The message reads in part: You are to transform the society through the various skills you have acquired in the course of service, become self-reliant and wealth creators bearing in mind that white collar jobs are scarce to get.

As you disengage from National Service today, remember to uphold the spirit of patriotism, selfless service, loyalty and humility which the NYSC Scheme has impacted into you during your service year.

Meanwhile, the NYSC is preparing the ground for 2019 Batch A prospective corps members. The agency recently announced that the commencement of online registration for 2019 Batch A prospective corps members. The registration starts from Monday, March 4 and ends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.