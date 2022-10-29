RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Maximize your employment opportunities with Learn Ours internationally recognized certificate

Instead of buying the latest phone, how about you make an investment in yourself?

Learn in-demand skills with Learn Ours [Techeconomy]

Warren Buffet said, “The greatest investment you can make is an investment in yourself.” The landscape of employment is shifting from traditional jobs to some in-demand skills you can simply learn online.

Teach Ours is an online learning platform offering you the chance to maximize your employment opportunities – all from the comfort of your home.

We offer over 1300+ online courses in Languages and Professional Development Skills for as little as $10! (equivalent to N7000). And once you successfully complete a course, you will receive an internationally recognised certificate.

Among the lists of courses are:

Almost every person, business and organization use the internet. It’s so important to keep all your information and data online safe. Having your account phished or hacked is dangerous. That's why a cyber security expert is needed in every organization.

Popularly called UI/UX design, Mobile application design is a very in-demand skill and it involves building a mobile app. Building a well-functioning mobile application is necessary for almost all companies, especially tech companies that’s why UI/UX design is important.

One business that will always thrive is real estate simply because people need a place to live. Learning about the intricacies of the real estate business and being a certified real estate agent makes you stand out from the crowd.

There are so many things to learn about fashion design, for example, pattern making, sketching and even marketing your designs. A diploma in fashion design will open you to a whole of insights.

Would you like to learn a new language? German is one of the languages spoken in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Switzerland. If you want to live in these countries or just learn a new language, you can get a diploma in German.

Building a website is also essential for almost every business and that’s why it is a skill that’s highly valued. Many countries and companies are looking for skilled workers to build their websites.

Social media has made the world a smaller place. We are on our phones many times a day scrolling throughout the day, that’s why it is important to learn the basics of social media marketing.

Our courses are applicable to everyone. All ages. No academic background or experience is needed. Also, you can have lifetime access to courses once purchased.

Our accredited certificate can empower entrepreneurs and can be added to your CV for potential job opportunities.

For more information, visit us at www.teachours.com or follow us on Instagram

You can also contact us via email: info@teachours.com

