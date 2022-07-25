The Phoenix Project, powered by Access Bank, recently awarded scholarships to 150 learners who were outstanding at the beginner level of the program.
Learners share excitement as Phoenix Project rewards outstanding students with fully-paid scholarships
Launched in April 2022 by Accelerate, The Phoenix Project is a learning platform aimed at expanding the creative potential of Nigeria’s youthful population. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between the knowledge required to help young creatives find their way in the creative industry and the resources required to build a potentially successful career.
The Phoenix Project is structured into beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels, and while the beginner level is free, the intermediate and advanced levels are paid for but have been heavily subsidized by Access Bank to empower the creative sector.
The scholarship awarded is fully-paid and covers the intermediate and advanced levels of the program. As you’d expect, the awardees were overjoyed. See their reactions below:
