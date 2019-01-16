There are so many written and unwritten rules guiding hiring process and flouting any of these rules is most time an automatic disqualification no matter how smart or skilled you are.

Hiring managers are have stopped employing applicants simply because of their academic certificate and work experience. What matters to most employers now is the competence and the skillsets of the job candidates.

This means as a job-seeking graduate, nobody is going to offer you employment because you finished with a first class from a first generation university anymore. It's all about you and your skillsets, not the past glory of your institution.

This is probably the reason why Ekiti State University, a third generation tertiary institution was rated above a Federal Government-owned institution, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in terms of graduate employability in the 2017 Stutern Report.

Also, employers that demand work experience do not just want you to have worked in an industry for a number of years. They are also interested in the quality of that experience. They'll like to know how your skill and experience you've gained over the years can drive growth and development of the organisation.

Despite all these considerations, the hiring process is still very narrow and one slight error in your credential may push your CV or application into the trash can.

Brigette Hyacinth, a LinkedIn influencer and human resource expert, pointed out that ‘’hiring process in 2019 should focus on qualifiers instead of disqualifiers’’.

This argument raises questions about why employers still think it is right to reject a candidate because there’s a typo in his/her credential or because they have gaps in their employment history.

‘’It's 2019, can we agree to FOCUS on qualifiers instead of disqualifiers? If you have someone with the right attitude and skillset and they fit in with the team. Why not -HIRE them. There are so many qualified individuals still job searching. Yet, I see the same jobs being re-posted, left vacant for months. *Newsflash! There is no "PERFECT" candidate. Who took a chance on you? Maybe it's time you took a chance on someone!" Brigette argues.

Yes, we can all agree that it’s the job of the HRs or the hiring managers to employ the best candidates for their organizations. Of course, nobody wants to hire a misfit. Nevertheless, rejecting or ghosting applicants simply because there’s an insignificant error in their applications also needs to be checked.

Behind that minor error might be a candidate with the right skill and attitude the hiring company wants. Why not invite him/her for an interview rather than ghosting him without giving him a chance?

‘’Once a candidate gives off their time to be interviewed. They deserve feedback. No Excuses! Ghosting is so unprofessional and inconsiderate.’’ Brigette said.

However, giving everyone a chance to be interviewed in a country like Nigeria where a job opening can attract 3,000 applications may be very difficult. But then it can be controlled.

All the hiring manager needs to do is to put a deadline on the application process. Once this is achieved, you close the gate. That gives you more time to assess the credentials of the applicants.

Technology gives room for applicants to apply for job via their mobile phones while on the go and mistakes are bound to happen. Candidate’s ability and fitness for a position can only be tested via one-on-one interview or through test examination. Rejecting candidates based on minor typo during the application process is a flaw in recruiting process.

Maybe it’s time for hiring managers to ignore these minor flaws in job applicants’ credentials and focus more on the quality of their skillsets. Maybe it’s time for employers to stop rejecting job candidates because of some insignificant reasons, but employers seriously need to look beyond these minor errors in job applications and start and more on qualities that qualify candidates for the job.