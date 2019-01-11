If you are the life of the party among your friends, if you’re always the one bringing others together to have something to party about and you’re unemployed, chances are that you’ve been applying for the wrong jobs.

You have the interest, the skills and talents some employers are looking for in candidates only that you’ve not been considering their jobs. And trust me, you’ll soon have a reason to organize another get-together with friends when you start applying for the jobs that match your interests.

You can consider any of the following jobs.

1. Bartender

The job of a bartender isn’t all about serving drinks and beverages to people. You should also be able to make customers feel at home. And while you present yourself as the happy one whose job is to make others happy, you also need to have tact and diplomacy for dealing with difficult situations.

2. Event planner

Event planners are the real party riders. Their livelihood depends on how well they can organize parties successfully. To better position yourself for this job, you may need a bachelor’s degree in event management, business management or related field.

3. Hotel Manager

As a hotel manager, you’ll be having two key objectives. Keeping operations efficient and profitable and ensuring guests or customers are happy and satisfied with your service. This two roles make you the heart of the business.

4. Flight Attendant

Welcome aboard! Apart from serving drinks and snacks and answering questions, as a flight attendant, you’ll also have to educate and enforce safety protocols.

5. Tour Guide

The job of a tour guide includes taking people around a location and explain some of the more fascinating details and history to them. As a tour guide, the most important thing in your job is to always get visitors excited and engaged.