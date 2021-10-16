How to settle into your new job

Most people believe that the workplace is not a place to have friends, and in a way they are right.

The seriousness of a job does not leave room for friendship because many things are at stake alongside people struggling for promotions and others avoiding the blame in case something goes wrong.

However, workplace friendships are important because they make the working environment less toxic. Imagine going to work with people who you are sure hate you.

Having friends at work also fosters collaboration and reduces unhealthy competition and rivalry.

So if this is your first job or a new job, here is how to make friends;

Ask questions

Walking up to your co-workers and asking simple questions can break the ice.

Ask to be invited for after-work outings

Perhaps, your co-workers have happy hours after work, or they go to the gym, ask to join them and get in the groove of things quietly. You just joined; you do not need to be the loudest in the room yet.

Observe people carefully

You need to observe the people you work with, so you understand how to relate to them.

Maintain a healthy distance with your boss

Most companies are very relaxed and casual, especially start-ups but, it is much better to have a respectful distance because the relationship needs respect to function properly.

Say hi with a smile

A little friendly greeting would go a long way to establish a closer bond with your co-worker.

Don’t force a friendship