How to settle into your new job

It might be your first job or a new job, knowing how to navigate workplace relationships is important.

It is always good to maintain a cordial relationship with your coworkers.
Recently, I asked a couple of people how they would handle an unfriendly colleague, they all said they would move on and do their jobs.

Most people believe that the workplace is not a place to have friends, and in a way they are right.

The seriousness of a job does not leave room for friendship because many things are at stake alongside people struggling for promotions and others avoiding the blame in case something goes wrong.

However, workplace friendships are important because they make the working environment less toxic. Imagine going to work with people who you are sure hate you.

Having friends at work also fosters collaboration and reduces unhealthy competition and rivalry.

So if this is your first job or a new job, here is how to make friends;

Walking up to your co-workers and asking simple questions can break the ice.

Perhaps, your co-workers have happy hours after work, or they go to the gym, ask to join them and get in the groove of things quietly. You just joined; you do not need to be the loudest in the room yet.

It is a good idea to put yourself out there
You need to observe the people you work with, so you understand how to relate to them.

Most companies are very relaxed and casual, especially start-ups but, it is much better to have a respectful distance because the relationship needs respect to function properly.

A little friendly greeting would go a long way to establish a closer bond with your co-worker.

At the end of the day, a job is a job, and you do not need or have to be best friends with your co-workers.

