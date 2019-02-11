When an organization is introducing a policy or a new direction that may cause a change in operations, some of the employees of the company would most likely resist the change.

It is normal for employees to experience resistance when change happens. If anything, it brings about a new way of doing things, which many employees might not find comfortable at first.

However, rather than feeling uncomfortable and losing your sense of security over your organization’s new direction, it’s important you brace yourself and find ways to adapt to the change.

Here are five ways you can react to changes in your workplace.

1. Skill up

The best way to react to a change in your organization is to become an expert on the change. The more you learn and know about the new system, the better you will be able to react to the change.

If the structural change in your workplace will cause a slight change in your job role, then you’ve got to prepare yourself the best way you could. Learn and scale up your skillset to match up with the new responsibilities you might have to take.

2. Approach the change with an open mind

People in general often resist change, but you don’t have to approach the change in your workplace with resistance. Instead, you should keep an open mind and maintain a good attitude towards the change. Think about how you can leverage your skills and experience to maximize the new role your boss might want you to take. If you put up a negative attitude, it might affect your work and your relationship with your colleagues.

3. Communicate with others to learn your new role

If the management is going to assign you a new role, you may need to ask questions and have a conversation with your superiors to fully understand what you need to know so you can get up to speed. The earlier you ask questions the better you get in the new role. If you wait too long to talk to your boss about the new role assigned to you your performance may suffer and your boss might notice.

4. Even if you're not happy, be optimistic

Whether you like it or not change is constant and feeling sad about what is bound to happen is just a waste of time and energy. Instead of getting angry about the change, try to make the best of it. As a matter of fact, getting a new role gives you an opportunity to learn new stuff and add to your skillsets. So, think of what you will gain not what you lose.

5. Have a plan in place

An organization restructuring could unfortunately lead you to look for a new job. For instance, a workplace change may render your job role redundant and the company might decide to eliminate your position to create another role. If you seriously think you won't be able to cope in the new system, it's important you see the company's transition as an opportunity for you to start preparing and searching for another for another job.