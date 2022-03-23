RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Horrible Bosses: Why a narcissist is likely to be your boss

Temi Iwalaiye

Chances are your boss or team lead is a narcissist.

Narcissism involves feelings of grandiosity, entitlement, dominance and superiority. This makes these people motivated, confident and resilient.

Studies have shown that people who have an exaggerated sense of worth are mentally tough and are more likely to be successful.

Narcissism doesn’t necessarily make people smarter, it just gives them more confidence to achieve their goals in spite of opposition and rejection.

They balance their confidence with competence or at least surround themselves with competent people. All these traits make them have a higher chance of success.

A lot of narcissists have become billionaires, CEOs and world leaders. Elon Musk of Tesla, Steve Jobs of Apple and Donald Trump, billionaire former US president and, Kanye West are all narcissists.

They can be charming and ambitious, often talk of greatness, with the belief that they could achieve anything. They might even have a cult following.

Narcissists believe they deserve the best in life and in most cases that is what drives them. In a way imbibing the confidence of a narcissist might be good for you and make you undeterred in the face of life challenges.

Narcissism has negative qualities. Research shows that they are destructive, easily get angry when placed in positions of power.

A narcissistic boss will want you to praise his work and intellect but ignore your accomplishments.

He wants to be surrounded by yes men and takes those who disagree with him seriously. If you work for a narcissist, you must have positive self-esteem and high regard for your work.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

Some workplace interactions can be uncomfortable [Istock]