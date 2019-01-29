Software developers have become the most sought-after professionals - the demand for their talent is increasingly high.

In Nigeria, Andela has established itself as the fastest growing software engineering organization that's been producing outstanding software developers; and in the last four years of its establishment, the company has risen to become the best organization in Nigeria.

In this Interview with Bayo Wahab, Jessica Akano, Andela's Talent Acquisition Manager in Nigeria and Rwanda explained what it takes to be a part of the brilliant team of developers at Andela and what the company is doing to make the best out of them.

Are you looking forward to joining the young amazing software developers at Andela? Here's all you need to know.

Pulse: What does career growth look like at Andela?

Andela: I think Andela is one organization that tries to give opportunity for growth. Of course we are just four years old, we are still young but we have been more fortunate to have grown this far over four years. So the more Andela grows, the more opportunities come up, there will be necessity for new roles and more expansion generally even out of Nigeria and Kenya. For instance we just recently launched in Rwanda. That will bring about new opportunities as well. That is one way people can grow at Andela. I think another way is because Andela is a startup that kinds of makes us very dynamic, and being dynamic as an entity challenges you and every one of us at Andela to think outside of the box and bring new ideas.

Another things is Andela is not a typical company that just tells you this is what you should do, this is how to do it, Andela lets you be innovative, it lets you to bring your own creativity into the work.

One more important thing is, we hire people that are completely aligned with our mission and our values. So, Andela is like a movement more than an organization. You can’t work here and be happy if you don’t understand what we are doing. You can’t work here and feel fulfilled if you don’t understand our mission. So we are very deliberate about our recruitment process. We ensure that people that we hire share our EPIC value and are mission aligned. You must be into what Andela is into.

Another thing is autonomy, we let people work freely. Like I said, this is not your typical Nigerian Company where they tie your hands or legs that this is how you have to do it. Andela lets you work freely without being micro managed. So there is that opportunity, like nobody needs to know what someone is doing right now but he’s getting his job done. So we trust our people. That’s what matters. We won’t be looking over your shoulder to know if you are on Facebook or something.

We expect you to grow and learn on the job. If I see you watching videos that are impactful, I am not going tell you to stop doing that during work hour. We don’t have such rules here. We trust you to do the right thing. You own your own time. So we are giving that freehand and freedom to manage your own time. We are also solving a problem of global talent shortage, ideally, we expect people that are part of these to know that it throws you into talent space as well, just knowing you are part of solution to a major problem in Nigeria and in Africa.

We also have an internal mobility policy that helps you grow. It’s all about getting you hired into a job. There is flexibility around your job and if there are other opportunities that come at Andela and you feel you have the necessary skills and what it takes to do that other role and have the passion and interest to moving away from what you are doing, why not? We actually let people have that opportunity. We have examples of people who have transitioned from different role to other roles.

Pulse: What does it take to work at Andela?

Andela: The major thing that we look at is mission alignment. Are you aligned with our mission? Andela is not a company that looks for people that can do the job. We are looking for people that understand why we are doing what we are doing. We found a way to key their role into what we are doing. First off, you have to be mission aligned and you have to be EPIC. We are very driven and guided by our value. I usually tell people that I have worked in different companies and nobody really care about their values because it is about get me someone that can do the job. But Andela is not all about competence, we are also about your values. So, our values are excellent, passion, integrity and collaboration.

Do you embody these values, if yes, you feel mission aligned and you at least meet 85 to 90 percent of the requirement of what job role says, why not, feel free to apply. I will say that’s one thing that is one of the things anybody out there looking forward to joining Andela should be very mindful of. Something else is learning velocity. You must have a high learning velocity because we are a very dynamic environment. Things change, you can’t come in feeling you are ready made and you know it all . You have to be very open minded because Andela is a place even the professionals with a lot of experience have admitted that they have learnt so much working at Andela.

There is no cap to your growth. There is no cap to your learning. Of course, I mentioned role related knowledge. You must understand or have experience in the field you are looking forward to apply and then general cognitive ability. Are you able to comprehend things? Communication is very key. So basic things like this are part of what it takes to work at Andela. To summarize that, you must embody our EPIC values, you just be mission aligned, you must have a high learning velocity and you must have at least role related knowledge for the job role that you are looking to apply for. If it’s an entry level, we are not looking for experience, we’ll have to train those people and get them in the workings of Andela. And then general cognitive ability.

Pulse: Many people have the impression that once they apply they can get into Andela without knowing anything about coding. How true is that?

Andela: Contrary to that, let me give you a random example. You want to learn a new skill or you want to learn a new business, you must have an idea of what you are going into. So the perception that most people have outside, is that I don’t have to know anything, I can just apply and I get in and learn everything. That’s not how it works. If that’s the case then, we will take every single person that applies, If that was the case, then we won’t need an actual recruitment process to hire these people. But we have that recruitment process there to be able to streamline the people that come in.

The kind of people that come in do not necessarily have to have ready-made skills but have something that can be developed. If we are talking about developer role for instance, if you are willing to become a developer or join the fellowship, which many people are very aware of, you must have some basics. There are different type of programming languages, there is Java script, and there is php, and so on. At least you must know something not that you must already know how to 100% code, but don’t wait for someone to teach you. There are so many resources you can find on the internet, take advantage of that. It’s like what we call preparation. Prepare yourself before the opportunity comes. If you say you want to learn how to code, are you going to fold your arm and do no research on your own before you get that opportunity that will put you at that level? That’s what we are saying basically, know something. Don’t come as a blockhead.

Pulse: Does everybody who aspires to work at Andela really need to be very techy?

No. Andela has various departments as you have in other organizations. We have HR, account and finance, we have marketing even the IT department that deals with networking and all of that. We have all these departments. So, no. You don’t have to be techy, but I will admit that Andela is a technology driven environment. We are open to people who have not really exposed to use very techy tools as they say but at least you can learn.

Pulse: How does Andela follow up on the progress of developers that launch from the company?

We have a team that we refer to as a launch pad team, those guys are responsible for the working on alumni initiative and we’ve started this and it will fully kick off this year 2019. Another thing that we also do for our fellows that are launching out of our fellowship is that we give them the option to transition into the becoming senior developers or full time employees at Andela because we know the fellowship is a four year program so after you’re done with your program, there is the opportunity of staying at Andela and become a senior developer, so you get a brand new offer since you’ve been in the system. It’s a lot easier than getting somebody who doesn’t know anything about Andela from outside.

And of course, not everybody wants to be a senior developer or even wants to stay here. People may have their own different plans and that’s why we also have the alumni initiative. We have a team that manages our alumni, as you leave, we have a team that is responsible for managing them.

Pulse: Apart from coding skills, what other skills should a developer have?

There are so many other things that we look out for. We are not just about you being competent, you must have other basic soft skills, and the environment that we are, we are a very collaborative team, we are huge on collaboration, that means you have to work with a lot of people. First off, you are working very closely with our partners, you are working very closely with your team and therefore you have to have some skills that will make you function appropriately in that environment. So, I will mention is empathy, accountability and being customer-centric. It’s not about I can do the job.

Are you able to manage customers? Are you a problem solver? Are you open minded because Andela is a place where you have to come knowing that you have to let yourself learn. So, we need people who are open minded. And again we need people who are time managers because time management is key aspect about doing your job. Do you do your job within the stipulated deadlines? Are you able to manage conflicting priorities? Are you able to decide which to work on first because if it’s just about coding, all these things won’t matter, but that not what it’s about.

Of course, professionalism too, no matter how funky we may look, we are a very professional set of individuals, we may not be knotting ties like other organizations, but we encourage flexibility. We reduce hierarchy, we are not as hierarchical as other organizations and the hierarchy we have is not the typical hierarchy you see in other companies. You can directly talk to the country director or CEO. You can literally just mail him, there is no body saying you should not talk to this or that person.

Ability to mentor people is also key because as you go out as a developer or technical team lead, you are going to have people in your team who may have just joined, so you need to be able to transfer your knowledge to help them to become better or even better than you. So, it’s not all about being a developer and get hired because you can code, even those skills non-developers need to have, developers also need to have them. So it’s not all about coding, you must also be a human being that operates within an office environment.

Pulse: How has Andela been able to emerge the best company and what is the company doing differently?

Andela: I am happy to answer that because we are doing many things differently from other organizations. I think the first this is feedback. Andela is huge on feedback. You can’t come here and not take feedback or not give feedback. I am saying this because I have worked with other organizations so I know what life is in other companies. You just keep your opinion to yourself. If you feel in a certain way about something, you may not feel free to speak about that thing. But Andela is that place where you are encouraged to give feedback. We have bi-monthly staff meetings, where people actually voice their concerns. We have townhalls , we even have meetings that take the entire staff of Andela in Nigeria so you are able to communicate with those in Kenya, New York, Rwanda to know what they are doing differently, how you’ll like to partner with them or what you’ll like them to change.

One other thing that we do that set us apart from other companies is that, we are very people focused. We actually care about our people, we care about your health, and we care about the least thing that can happen to you. When someone didn’t come to office, we care to know what the problem is, we care about your mental state and not every company does this.

We have a session where we have psychologist come on Fridays and people book time and meet the psychologists, speak to them about their problem and get advice from them. So we know when you are mentally stable or when you are not being mentally stable so we are able to proffer solution. And then we have food, you can’t be hungry in our company because we want you to be very productive. You can’t say the reason why you could not finish a task is because you went to look for food. We don’t stop you from going out to buy food, but you have an opportunity to eat good food. We have different options. If you are not going to eat beans and plantain, there is rice, pap and other options.

Apart from foods, we have snacks and fruits. We try to make the environment as conducive as possible. Even for nursing mothers, we have crèche. You won’t say you could not finish your work because your baby was crying. We also have a nap room, if you are not feeling up to it, maybe you have a headache, and you need to rest your head, we have a room where you can go and lay your head down and chill and when you refresh you come back. We will continue to take feedback to see how we can do better. We want an environment where everyone is happy and comfortable. And if things break, before you know what’s happening, we try to fix it because we have an awesome team that is on point, fix things and make sure nobody falls down on something.