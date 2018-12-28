Some bosses are nice and playful, some are difficult to deal with, but whether your boss is friendly or troublesome, there are things you shouldn't say to him/her if you want to keep your job and dignity intact.

Here are five statements your boss should never hear from you.

1. It's not my fault

Don't ever try to explain why you missed a project deadline or your team meeting with this line- ''It's not my fault''. You'll only worsen the situation.

If your team member is responsible for the delay in submitting the project, your initial reaction would probably be to solely put the blame on that colleague, but don't. You also have to take responsibility. Instead of pointing finger at other people, share the blame and explain how you’re going to prevent it from happening in future.

2. That's not part of my job

Did your boss just asked you to do something and 'that's not part of my job' is your reply? No one does that.

No matter what you're hired to do, you should be willing to contribute in some new ways. And if truly can't handle the task your boss assigned to you and you know a colleague that can do it better, kindly seek the boss permission to delegate the task to that colleague.

3. We've always done it this way

Employers want someone who can adapt to new ways of doing things, not a change-resistant employee that prefers to do one thing the same way.

Rather than getting defensive when your boss introduces something new to you, respond positively and show you're enthusiastic about the innovation.

4. I can't stand working with so and so

If you have issues with your colleague try to resolve it with the person directly. And if the issue impact on your job negatively, report it to your boss or the Human Resources Manager without assassinating the character of the other person.

5. I need a raise

Everyone wants a raise but don't confront your boss demanding you want a raise without justifications that are related to your performance.

You don't demand a raise because you wish to relocate to a better area. No boss will listen to your demanding a salary increase because your kids school fee has increased.

Instead of giving this kind of reasons, discuss a raise based on your performance and cite examples of your achievement. Then, your boss might consider your request.